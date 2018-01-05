Highland area police briefs: Dec. 21-25

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrest
▪ Angel Knite Roles, 29, of Highland was arrested on Dec. 22 on a warrant from Madison County charging endangerment of a child. Roles posted bond and was released.
Pair charged with forgery
Highland police charged Jarmaine L. Ace, 27, and and Sherrie A. Smith, 49, both of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Dec. 21 with felony forgery for allegedly delivering a check to The Bank of Edwardsville, which police said they knew to be forged.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Dec. 23
▪ Michael D. Willis, 40, of Pocahontas was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Apryl A. Marti, 41, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Brennen M. Kronk, 20, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Dec. 24
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Springfield, Ill., was charged with possession of cannabis.
▪ Austin D. Guiliacci, 19, of Staunton was charged with possession of cannabis.
▪ Paula M. Tebbe, 60, of Highland was charged with violation of the city’s animal nuisance ordinance.
Dec. 25
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
