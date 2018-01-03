SIUE fall graduates from Highland area announced

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2017 fall commencement exercises for the 1,257 eligible graduates Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Vadalabene Center on campus.
SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon Graduate School, and the Schools of Business, Nursing, Education, Health and Human Behavior students during the 9 a.m. ceremony.
A second ceremony was held at 1 p.m. for the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and the School of Engineering.
Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:
▪ cum laude, GPA 3.50-3.74;
▪ magna cum laude, GPA 3.75-3.89;
▪ summa cum laude, GPA 3.9 or higher.
Local graduates were:
Alhambra: Nathan Potthast, exercise science B.S.; William Tomerlin, mass communications B.A.
Aviston: Ariel Isaak, accountancy BSA; Brock Koelz, geography B.S.
Breese: Nelle Dust, psychology B.S.; Logan Gerstner, business administration B.S.; Paige Kniepmann, accountancy BSA (cum laude); Lauren Nicholson, environmental science management PSM; Tyler Porter, mass communications B.A.
Greenville: Amanda Furrow, music M.M.; Jonah Gaffner, mechanical engineering B.S.
Highland: Debra Baczewski, early childhood education B.S.; Bradley Brustmeyer, mass communications B.S.; Joshua DeNap, chemistry B.S.; Kaylie Donaldson, mass communications B.S.; Amanda Endicott, computer management and information systems B.S. (cum laude); Joshua Ethridge, geography B.S.; Neil Frydrych, nursing B.S.; Christopher Goodwin, accountancy BSA; Emma Hersom, theater and dance B.A.; Brandon Humphreys, civil engineering B.S. (cum laude); Jase Kennett, computer management and information systems B.S.; Nigel Knutzen, anthropology B.S. (cum laude); Harley Kohlbrecher, criminal justice studies B.S.; Blake Korte, music B.M.; Austin Laplante, business administration B.S.; Jessica Nave, nursing B.S.; John Ratulowski, mechanical engineering B.S.; Sarah Trobaugh, marketing research MMR; Miranda Wagner, accountancy BSA (summa cum laude)
Livingston: Jericca Atwood, business administration MBA
Marine: Kristine Ogden, educational administration MSED
Pocahontas: Taylor Kauhl, psychology B.S.; Bradley Perry, criminal justice studies B.S.; Abby Weiss, exercise science B.S.
Trenton: Luke Gruender, nursing B.S.; Jacob Wilhelm, biological sciences B.S. (cum laude)
Troy: Paula Butts, environmental sciences M.S.; Brandie Cantrell, media studies M.S.; Tracy Countryman, kinesiology M.S.; Jacob Dumey, history B.S.; Kelly Evans, family nurse practitioner M.S.; Abigail Foster, political science B.S.; Jennifer Huggins, pharmacy PHRMD; Amy Hunt, music B.M.; Sarah Jackson, English B.A. (summa cum laude); Brittany James, psychology M.S.; Olivia Jung, nursing B.S.; Candace Karnish, biological sciences M.S.; Daniel Lesko, English M.A.; Devin Lohrenz, music B.M.; Benjamin Lopatin, computer science B.S.; Maria Morr, nursing B.S.; Nicholas Mucho, accountancy BSA; Zofia Peshek, business administration B.S.; Catherine Ricchezza, psychology B.S. (magna cum laude); Jaclyn Sparks, psychology M.S.; Christian Sykes, integrative studies B.S.; Richard Torres, business administration B.S.; Kurt Unger, civil engineering M.S.; David Wiese, business administration B.S.; Eric Wolfe, computer science B.S.
Bradley University
Highland student makes dean’s list
Christian J. Schuepbach of Highland received recognition on the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Belmont University
Highland student makes dean’s list
Nicole Beaubien of Highland qualified for the fall 2017 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 35 percent of Belmont’s 8,080 students qualified for the fall 2017 dean’s list. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”
SEMO
Highland student awarded scholarship
Paige Foster of Highland has received the Residence Life Leadership Award to attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for the 2018-2019 academic year. Foster is the daughter of Jeffrey and Shai Foster of Highland and will be a 2018 graduate of Highland High School.
Kaskaskia College
Local students earn scholarships
The Kaskaskia College Foundation has announced that Joe Berry of Trenton has been named a recipient of the Adam Scott Conrad Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is designated for a student enrolled in the Criminal Justice, Correctional/Youth Officer or EMT Programs. Other criteria include “C” or above GPA and be a resident of the Kaskaskia College District. Berry is a graduate of Davidson County Extended Day in Lexington, N.C. He is a sophomore pursuing a Criminal Justice Degree.
The Kaskaskia College Foundation also recently awarded Evan Schuette of Breese the Terry Ray Thomas Scholarship. Schuette is a 2016 graduate of Mater Dei High School and is a sophomore pursuing an agriculture degree. He is the son of Cliff and Christy Schuette.
Jessica Spies of Trenton was also named the recipient of the Dr. Michael P. Zibby Memorial Scholarship awarded through the Kaskaskia College Foundation. Spies is a 2012 graduate of Wesclin High School and is a sophomore pursuing a dental assisting certificate. She is the daughter of Kurt Spies and Kimberly Spies.
Jakob Koch of St. Rose was also named a recipient of the Herbs for Health and Fun Scholarship awarded through the Kaskaskia College Foundation. Koch is a 2016 graduate of Breese Central High School and is a sophomore pursuing an agriculture degree. He is the son of Amanda Poettker and Chris Koch.
College holds LPN pinning ceremony
Kaskaskia College held its pinning ceremony for the licensed practical nursing students on Dec. 6 in the Jane Knight Auditorium. Among the graduates were Emily Baumgartner of Trenton, Jessica McCleary of Greenville, and Lauren Willis of St. Rose.
