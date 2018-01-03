Local students earn construction scholarships

The Southern Illinois Builders Association awarded 10 scholarships this year.
This year’s recipients were Blake Branz of O’Fallon, Jacob Dreyer of O’Fallon, Josie Hogue of Maryville, Levi James of Mount Carmel, Kelsie Jeffries of Collinsville, Jason Koerkenmeier of St. Rose, Lucas Koopmann of Breese, Zackery Korte of Highland, Damian Pohlman of Hardin, and Stephen Schniers of Highland
SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November in order for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections. The SIBA Education Committee includes Gregg Korte, Mike Boucher, Dave Birk, Mike Gould, and Phil Kingdon.
To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship, candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management, construction-related engineering or architecture.
To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055.
Local students makes dean’s list
The following students have been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University: Kristen Hanser of Marine, Rebecca Sponsler of Greenville, and Isaac Strole of Marine.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
