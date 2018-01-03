Southern Illinois Builders Association scholarship winners are, from left, Kelsie Jeffries, Lucas Koopmann, Stephen Schniers, Jacob Dreyer, Blake Branz, Damian Pohlman, and Jason Koerkenmeier. Not pictured are Josie Hogue, Levi James, and Zackery Korte.
Local students earn construction scholarships

January 03, 2018 03:29 PM

The Southern Illinois Builders Association awarded 10 scholarships this year.

This year’s recipients were Blake Branz of O’Fallon, Jacob Dreyer of O’Fallon, Josie Hogue of Maryville, Levi James of Mount Carmel, Kelsie Jeffries of Collinsville, Jason Koerkenmeier of St. Rose, Lucas Koopmann of Breese, Zackery Korte of Highland, Damian Pohlman of Hardin, and Stephen Schniers of Highland

SIBA solicits candidates for the SIBA scholarships in the fall and requests that information be submitted by mid-November in order for the SIBA Education Committee to meet and make their selections. The SIBA Education Committee includes Gregg Korte, Mike Boucher, Dave Birk, Mike Gould, and Phil Kingdon.

To be eligible for an SIBA Scholarship, candidates must be pursuing a degree in the field of construction management, construction-related engineering or architecture.

To obtain a complete list of requirements for the SIBA scholarships, contact Donna at the SIBA office 618-624-9055.

