Local hospitals adjust visiting guidelines during flu season

With flu activity now classified as widespread in Illinois, visitors to HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and Anderson Hospital in Maryville have implemented temporary visitor restrictions during the flu season.
At Anderson, due to recent increased flu cases seen in the ER and admitted patients, the hospital is taking these precautionary steps as advised by the Illinois Department of Public Health:
▪ No visitors displaying flu-like symptoms (cough, runny nose, etc.)
▪ No visitors under age 18 allowed on patient floors
▪ Visitors in the Pavilion for Women are limited to baby’s sibling(s) and 4 others as determined by the mother.
“Patients are recovering from various illnesses, so we cannot risk subjecting them to the flu and other cold viruses,” said Lisa Klaustermeier, chief nursing officer at Anderson Hospital. “We regret any inconveniences, but the health of our patients is our priority.”
Klaustermeier also said visitors should check back before visiting to see what restrictions may be in place due to this year’s widespread flu cases.
Holy Family and St. Joseph’s are providing respiratory etiquette stations at hospital entrances, which have tissues, masks, and sanitizing hand gel for visitors.
Hospital officials in Greenville and Highland are also asking that you not visit patients if you:
▪ Have a cold or any flu-like symptoms including fever or chills, sore throat, body or muscle aches, headache, cough or runny nose.
▪ Are under age 18 years of age.
▪ Are a pregnant woman.
It’s also recommended that a limit of only two people should visit a patient at any one time.
And, as always, soap and hand sanitizers should be used when entering and leaving a patient’s room.
For more information about the flu, visit flu.gov.
