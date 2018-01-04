Firefighters work to keep flames from a shed fire from spreading to a nearby home Thursday morning near Highland.
Highland News Leader

Firefighters battle freezing cold in addition to flames during call near Highland

The News Leader

January 04, 2018 11:16 AM

Highland area firefighters had to battle freezing cold conditions in addition to flames while working to put out a shed fire early Thursday morning.

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department was paged to the report of a shed fire on Becker Road, just east of Highland, around 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 4.

When they arrived, firefighters found the shed fully engulfed. Crews battled 6-degree weather to manage water flow and control the fire.

The shed was a total loss. A nearby house experienced a small amount of damage from the extreme heat. However, there was no significant damage to the home, and no one was injured in the duration of the incident.

The Highland Fire Department was paged to respond as mutual aid, and Highland EMS also responded. St. Rose Fire Department also responded as mutual aid to provide water.

HPFD was clear from the incident at 10:36 a.m., after extinguishing the fire, performing overhaul, and taking steps to prevent a rekindle. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

