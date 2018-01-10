Around the Area

Grantfork
School news
The annual spelling bee is at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, January 12. Parents are invited to attend.
There will be no school on Monday, Jan. 15 in memory of Martin Luther King.
The first fundraiser for the new year will be Domino’s night on Jan. 16.
Grantfork Students are beginning their Six Flags “Read to Succeed” programs. The goal is to read six hours, or 360 minutes, by Jan. 31 in order to win a free ticket to Six Flags.
St. Gertrude Church
PSR at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantofrk will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 10.
When school is canceled for either Bond County or Highland School Districts, PSR will automatically be canceled. When school is closed for bad weather during the week, there will be no 8 a.m. Mass that morning. Mass will be held at noon on those days. In the event of bad weather, the report will be broadcast on KMOV Channel 4 and KSDK Channel 5.
The next Pastoral Care and Finance Meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.
Alhambra
Extension Unit Meeting
The first meeting of the Alhambra/Leef Home Extension for 2018 will be on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m at the Alhambra Township Center. The lesson for the evening will be, “Important Documents To Keep,” given by Lynn Grotefendt and Candy Huckleberry. Hostesses for the evening will be Lynn Grotefendt and Patty Ernst. Best Choice labels will be collected. Visitors are welcome to attend and enjoy the fun and fellowship.
Community Club
The Alhambra Community Club will meet in Jan. 22 at Maedge’s Restaurant. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Yearly dues of $5 are to be paid at this meeting. New members are welcome.
Salem UCC sausage supper
Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra will have its 70th annual sausage supper on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 2:30 to 8 p.m. The meal will consist of sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, bread, dessert (homemade pies), coffee and milk.
Pork sausage sales will be on Thursday, Jan. 25 from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. until they run out of sausage.
Salem welcomes interim minister
On Sunday, Jan. 14, Salem United Church of Christ will welcome Pastor Ivan Schoen as its interim minister. There will be a reception in the Parish Hall following worship, where congregants will have an opportunity to meet and great Pastor Schoen and his family.
Center Schools PTO
The first Center Schools PTO meeting of the new year will be held on Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Alhambra Primary School.
Marine
HCE to meet
Marine Unit of Home and Community Education is starting 2018 on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marine Senior Citizens Building.
Do you question what papers are important and should be kept? If so, that is what Mary Beth Broughton will share with as the January Lesson is: “Important Papers to Keep.”
Marine HCE meets on the third Tuesday of the month and is open to anyone wanting to learn about interesting subjects each month and socialize with others. For more information, call 618-887-4827 or the University of Illinois Extension office in Collinsville.
Trenton
“Sewing Basics” class to be held at KC Center
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a “Sewing Basics” class at the Trenton Education Center on Tuesdays, Feb. 6 and 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This class is designed to teach basic sewing using a sewing machine. A portable sewing machine is required. Cost for this class is $20. A supply list will be provided to the students prior to class. The registration number for the class is COED 5041 TR01E.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
