Highland church to have mortgage-burning ceremony

Around Town
Church to have mortgage-burning ceremony
The First Baptist Church of Highland is starting the new year with celebration. Two decades ago, their church building on the corner of 14th and Poplar was destroyed by fire. Although the building lay in ashes, the church itself, its spirit and its desire to continue its ministry, were fully intact.
In short order, the congregation built a brand new, single-story, handicapped-accessible building at 2709 Poplar St. Now, 20 years later, the church’s mortage is paid in full.
The public is invited to join the FBC congregation for a special mortgage-burning ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 21 during the morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. Light refreshments will be served in the Fellowship Hall at the conclusion of the service.
Have coffee with a Highland cop
The Highland Police Department would like to invite the community join officers for “Coffee with a Cop” at Michael’s Coffee Shop from 7 to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24.
Come and discuss any concerns that you may have in the community, or to just have a cup of coffee with the members of HPD.
The department plans on will be hosting “Coffee with a Cop” a few times throughout the year at various locations.
Church to have movie night
The public is invited to join the members of the First Baptist Church of Highland for a free movie night on Sunday evening, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. This month’s offering is “The Shack,” based on the New York Times best-selling novel. The plot involves a father who suffers a terrible tragedy. Depression descends upon him, along with the questioning of his innermost beliefs. But then, he receives a mysterious letter which leads him to a cabin in the wilderness and an encounter with three strangers who change his life forever.
The church is located at 2709 Poplar St. in Highland. Doors will be open at 5 p.m. A short discussion period will follow the showing of the film. The church will provide popcorn and soft drinks. Attendees may also bring their own snacks.
Clubs
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
DAR to learn about support dogs
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Latzer Library Auditorium. The meeting begins at 10 a.m.
The program will be: “Got Your Six Support Dogs.”
To become a member of DAR, a woman must be at least 18 years old and be able to prove blood descent from a person who rendered patriotic service during the American Revolution. If you think you are eligible and would like to join or visit the chapter, call Lola at 618-667-8660.
Fundraisers
Relevant Pregnancy Options Center trivia night
The Relevant Pregnancy Options Center will be having a trivia night on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and event starts at 7 p.m. It is $10 per person, and 10 people to a table. All proceeds benefit Relevant Pregnancy Options Center to help women and men facing an unplanned pregnancy choose life. To register for a table, call 618-654-3732.
For Seniors
Cornhole Tournament
The Highland Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a “Young at Heart” cornhole tournament for adults 55 and older 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26 at the Weinheimer Community Center.
Cornhole is a new form of horseshoes that includes throwing bean bags into a hole. Grab a partner and compete in a tournament. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams along with attendance prizes.
Cost is $20, with lunch included. Registration is due by Jan. 21.
For more information, or to register, contact Nancy Gramlich at 618-651-1386, ext. 275.
Pickleball at the Weinheimer
Recreational pickleball, a cross between ping-pong and regular tennis, is a great way for seniors looking to get a fun form of exercise and socialization. Don’t know how to play? Don’t worry, it’s easy to learn.
The Highland Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting two five-week sessions of pickleball at the Weinheimer Community Center. Times will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and/or Fridays.
Session 1 will be Jan. 16 to Feb. 23. Session 2 will be Feb. 27 to March 30.
Cost per five-week session will be $20 for Highland resident and $25 for non-resident.
Registration due by Jan. 14. Call 618-654-1386.
Senior menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Jan. 15: Baked pork chops and apples, twice-baked potato, spinach bake, dinner roll, chocolate layer cake.
Tuesday, Jan. 16: Lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic toast, country green beans with bacon and onion, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday, Jan. 17: Taco salad, Mexican corn, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, Texas sheet cake.
Thursday, Jan. 18: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, gravy, angel food cake with fruit.
Friday, Jan. 19: Fried shrimp, hush puppies, cole slaw, bread, fruit cocktail.
