Son of Highland doctors opens new chiropractic office in hometown

It was medicine that brought them together. It was medicine that brought them to Highland 27 years ago. And now their son will continue their legacy of healing in Highland.
Dr. Alejandro and Dr. Janet Alvarado's son Marcus has opened his own chiropractic practice, Alvarado Healthcare, at 10 Apex Drive, Suite 1 in Highland.
"It's always good to give back to the community that has helped to shape you," Dr. Marcus Alvarado said.
"I feel encouraged that he is going to make a good name," Alejandro Alvarado said.
The Alvarados came to Highland in 1991, when Alejandro accepted a job with Dr. Scott Halverson. At that time, Janet was working at St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis.
After a few years, Janet moved her practice to Highland and had a few different office locations around town before merging her practice with Alejandro in 2006.
"Growing up, (Marcus) probably couldn’t find someone that wasn’t my either my patient of Alejandro’s," Janet Alvarado said.
In 2011, the Alvarados sold their practice, Internal Medicine, to HSHS Hospital Sisters Network and became apart of the HSHS Medical Group.
Three years earlier, Marcus graduated from Highland High School and began studying business and biology at McKendree University. Marcus always knew he would follow in his parents' footsteps, though he was not sure how.
“It was either that or become a professional soccer player. But that kind of fell through,” he said.
Around the same time, Marcus started seeing a chiropractor. Seeing how the body was "capable of healing itself through chiropractic" compelled him to do more research.
"I liked the more natural approach to health care," he said.
He graduated from McKendree in the spring of 2012, with a degree in biology and began pursuing his doctorate in chiropractic at Logan University the following fall.
Three years later, he became "Dr. Marcus" and was practicing in one of the largest chiropractic clinics on the East Coast, Thompson Healthcare and Sports Medicine. He was eventually asked to become a clinic director, which would mean signing a two-year contract.
But, last December, he said he felt a calling to come home. His siblings were getting married and having children. He said he also knew his parents were entering the evening of their careers and he did not wish to miss special family experiences.
He also knew that in a town like Highland, there would be room to grow his practice into so much more than just a means to make money. So he picked up shop, and started the process of starting a business.
He chose the name his practice after his family, because he said he hopes that his service will only add to the value of their reputable name. He hopes to carry on the family tradition of treating patients like family.
"When you see that emblem, when you see that logo, you know what it stands for," Marcus Alvarado said.
The goal is to provide "unsurpassed experience", where patients are treated respectfully, kindly, in a timely manner and at a fair price.
“It’s a culture we are trying to promote, not just offering a product,” he said, noting he went through 300 applications just find the right person to great patients at the front desk.
Alvarado Healthcare hours will be 2 to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday. Weekends hours will also be available by appointment, with hopes of adding more business hours as the clientele base expands.
Other future additions might also include acupuncture and massage.
