What started as a mission for two nuns 140 years ago is a state-of-the-art hospital today

The Most Reverend Thomas John Paprocki (center), bishop of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, celebrated Mass on Jan. 26 in HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Chapel in honor of the 140th anniversary of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis’ arrival in Highland. Mass was concelebrated by Father Pat Jakel (left) and Monsignor David Peters (right), with Patrick Hutt, episcopal master of ceremonies for the bishop​ (kneeling). Provided