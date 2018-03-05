Couple used fake cash to buy Girl Scout cookies, concessions at church basketball game, Highland police say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Pause 1:43 'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 0:30 Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 1:39 July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 2:06 Highland Square blooms with new color 0:56 Mobile device repair shop opens 2:49 Masonic lodge celebrates 300 years of tradition with open house 2:35 Partnership donates AED to Highland High School 1:40 Highland Yard of the Month winners on their "labor of love" 1:09 Get inspiration for your own garden during Highland tour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On Saturday, March 3, Highland Police arrested two individuals who allegedly used counterfeit money to buy Girl Scout cookies at a stand in front of the Walmart in Highland. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

