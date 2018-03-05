Members of the Highland ICTM mat team include, first row from left, Jon Saathoff, Sylvie Carroll, Mackenzie Myer, Kayla Rutz, Reagan Crask, and Grace Meyer; second row, Emilie Hoepker, Mallory Klostermann, Sadie Carroll, Grant Brinker, Zach Bluhm, and Eli Jones; third row, Anthony Gant, Tyler Baublitz, Zane Robertson, Trevor Zobrist, Ethan Augustin, Tristan Maslar, and David Forys.
Highland News Leader

Highland math team members heading to state contest

The News Leader

March 05, 2018 01:49 PM

Seventeen members of the Highland High School math team advanced out of the the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Regional Math Competition on Saturday, Feb. 24 and are now headed to state.

Highland took second place overall at the regional. HHS students who will be going to state include the four individual winners from the regional and members of four first-place HHS teams: the algebra 1 team, freshman/sophomore eight-person team, junior/senior eight-person team, and the oral team.

Individual winners at the regional competition were:

  • David Forys, first place in algebra 1;

  • Grant Brinker, third place in algebra 1;

  • Tristan Maslar, third place in geometry; and

  • Emilie Hoepker, third place in algebra 2.

Placing first on the algebra 1 team were freshmen Sylvie Carroll, Eli Jones, Grace Meyer, Jon Saathoff, Forys, and Brinker.

On geometry team, which placed second at regionals, but will not advance to state, were sophomores Ethan Augustin, Reagan Crask, Mackenzie Myer, Kayla Rutz, Trevor Zobrist, and Maslar.

Participating in the freshman/sophomore eight-person team and placing first were freshmen, Brinker, Carroll, Jones and Saathoff, along with sophomores, Augustin, Crask, Maslar, and Zobrist.

Participating in the junior/senior eight-person team that tied for first were sophomores, Zach Bluhm, Augustin, Crask, and Zobrist; juniors, Anthony Gant, and seniors Tyler Baublitz, Sadie Carroll, and Zane Robertson.

The oral team of senior Mallory Klostermann and Hoepker, a junior, also placed first.

The Highland team is coached is Valerie Kimmle, who is assisted by Brent James.

The state competition to be held on May 5 at the University of Illinois.

