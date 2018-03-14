Around the Area: New Douglas Fire Department plans breakfast

Alhambra
Vendors, parade entries sought for homecoming
The Alhambra Homecoming will be held at the Alhambra Township Park Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2. This year’s festival marks the 23nd year since being resurrected by the Alhambra Firemen-Legion Park Association, Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department and the Alhambra Jaycees.
Organizers are currently looking for any local businesses and organizations to run vendor stands to aid them in raising money for themselves. For more information on getting a space for a vendor stand, contact Jill Gorenz at 488-6465 or via email at jillgorenz@yahoo.com.
The parade will step off at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the parade, contact Don Maine at 618-581-3799.
Clay County Amusements is returning to provide the carnival rides and games and, as in previous years, you will be able to purchase ride armbands, which are good for unlimited rides, for $20 each, both nights.
Local favorite, Buffalo Road, returns to take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday night and the Chapman Brothers, will be rocking the park starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
The food stand feature fresh fried chicken, fish, and fries, plus burgers, bratwurst, and hot dogs. A new addition this year will be chicken strips. Bottled soda, water and beer will also be available for purchase on the park’s handicap-accessible grounds.
For other general homecoming information, contact Don Maine at 488-7368 or via email at alhjc2@gmail.com.
Home Extension to meet
The next meeting of the Alhambra-Leef Home Extension will meet on Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Alhambra Township Center. The lesson “What are Those Greens in My Salad?” will be given by Sharon Clark and Gloria Hartmann. Hostesses for the evening will be, Sharon Clark, Gloria Hartmann and Vivian Hosto. Best Choice Labels are still being collected. Visitors are always welcome to join an evening of learning, fun and fellowship.
Alhambra Primary News
Volunteers are needed for a few hours to help with the Scholastic Book Fair. Help is needed on March 19 from 8:45-10:30 a.m. and on Thursday, March 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. during the Family Reading Night.
Congratulations to Mrs. Stearn’s class for collecting $734 for the Leaps of Love organization. The class received Dilly Bar treats.
Alhambra Primary is collecting items for a family game/movie night basket for Pieces of Highland fundraiser to benefit Special Education Department. Items need to be brought in by Friday, March 16.
Orders for the Butterbraids and TJ Pizza fundraiser need to be picked up between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 19.
Grantfork
St. Gertrude Church News
The next Alter Society meeting will meet on Monday, March 26 at 7 p.m. All ladies of the parish are invited to attend.
The new parish website is up and running. Check it out at: ictnstg.org
Good Friday Liturgy will be Friday, March 30 at 7 p.m., and Easter Sunday worship will be at 8 a.m.
Trenton
“Beginning Quilting” class to be held at KC Center
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a “Beginning Quilting” class at the Trenton Education Center on Wednesday evenings, April 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
This quilting class will examine all of the necessary tools for hand and machine piecing of quilt blocks. Each week the tools and their use will be demonstrated as well as putting the cut fabric pieces into a block. Participants will leave with all of the information needed each week to complete a block with ideas for a final product. A portable sewing machine is required. Cost for this class is $60. Students will be given a list of required supplies prior to class. The registration number for the course is COED 5440 TR02E.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475 or the Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
KC Center to host “Mental Health First Aid Training” course
The Kaskaskia College Student Wellness Intervention and Facilitation Team (SWIFT) Team will be hosting a Mental Health First Aid Training course at the Trenton Education Center on Monday, April 30 and Thursday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a one-day adult course with 8 hours of training. This training is being provided free of charge.
The class will be taught by Allison Hoshide, trained instructor in Mental Health First Aid, and will teach participants how to recognize and respond to someone who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. The training helps identify, understand and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses.
According to the Mental Health First Aid Manual by the National Council for Behavioral Health, “Mental Health First Aid aims to teach members of the public how to respond in a mental health emergency and offer support to someone who appears to be in emotional distress.”
For more information or to register, call 618-545-3047.
Marine
HCE to meet
“Do you like lettuce?” If you do and would like to learn about the different varieties and how to use them come to the Marine Unit for Home and Community Education meeting on Tuesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the Senior Citizens Building. Ruth France and Wilma Tabor will be teaching the lesson. Lillian Daiber and Carla Muniz will be the hostesses for the evening. Unit members, please come with an open mind as the club will be seeking persons to fill the unit offices, as well as county board vacancies. It is a good opportunity to meet new people and lead your unit/county. For more information, contact Connie Grapperhaus 618-887-4827. Everyone is welcome at the meetings.
New Douglas
Fire department breakfast is Sunday
The New Douglas Fire Department will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser at the firehouse, 105 E. Allen St. in New Douglas, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 18. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage (Ron Hemann’s recipe), scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, homemade donuts, and drinks.
Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and children 4 and under eat free.
