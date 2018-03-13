Highland News Leader

Highland area police briefs: March 1-7

The News Leader

March 13, 2018 03:43 PM

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

HPD warrant arrests

Casey M. Hart, 27, of Collinsville was arrested by HPD on March 2 on two warrants from St. Clair County, one for failure to appear in court on a charge of not having an occupancy permit and the other for criminal trespass to a residence. Hart posted bond and was released.

Bryce M. Stabile, 27, of Troy was arrested on March 3 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. Stabile posted bond and was released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bernard P. Potochney Jr., 40, of Pocahontas was arrested by HPD on March 6 on a St. Clair County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. He posted bond and was released.

Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra was arrested on March 8 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a reckless driving charge. He posted bond and was released.

Man charged with felony domestic battery

Highland police charged Jackson C. Kannall, 20, of Highland on March 7 with aggravated domestic battery. Police allege that Kannall strangled his girlfriend, pulled her hair, and threw a platter at her.





HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

March 1-3

No tickets issues.

March 4

Shannon E. Grills, 36, of Lebanon was charged with driving a motorcycle without a lighted head lamp.

March 5

No tickets issued.

March 6

Christina M. Judge, 31, of Highland was charged with having an expired motor vehicle registration.

March 7

A juvenile, 15, of Highland was charged with possession of tobacco by a minor.

A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

A juvenile, 17, of Alhambra was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

View More Video