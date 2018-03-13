Highland area police briefs: March 1-7

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Casey M. Hart, 27, of Collinsville was arrested by HPD on March 2 on two warrants from St. Clair County, one for failure to appear in court on a charge of not having an occupancy permit and the other for criminal trespass to a residence. Hart posted bond and was released.
▪ Bryce M. Stabile, 27, of Troy was arrested on March 3 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. Stabile posted bond and was released.
▪ Bernard P. Potochney Jr., 40, of Pocahontas was arrested by HPD on March 6 on a St. Clair County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while having a suspended license. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra was arrested on March 8 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a reckless driving charge. He posted bond and was released.
Man charged with felony domestic battery
Highland police charged Jackson C. Kannall, 20, of Highland on March 7 with aggravated domestic battery. Police allege that Kannall strangled his girlfriend, pulled her hair, and threw a platter at her.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 1-3
▪ No tickets issues.
March 4
▪ Shannon E. Grills, 36, of Lebanon was charged with driving a motorcycle without a lighted head lamp.
March 5
▪ No tickets issued.
March 6
▪ Christina M. Judge, 31, of Highland was charged with having an expired motor vehicle registration.
March 7
▪ A juvenile, 15, of Highland was charged with possession of tobacco by a minor.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Alhambra was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
