Around the Area: Baumann Road bridge to be repaired

Pierron
Baumann bridge of I-70 to be repaired
Funding has been secured to repair the Baumann Road bridge over Interstate 70 between Highland and Pierron, according to State Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville.
The bridge has been an inconvenience to many local residents, resulting in emergency personnel and school buses having to take alternate routes.
“I am thrilled to announce the Baumann Road bridge will be repaired,” Meier said. “I know it can’t happen soon enough for residents in Pierron. The closure has resulted in longer trips for everyone that relies on taking the bridge over I-70. I am glad I was able to get this project on the books and scheduled for completion this year.”
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the state is preparing plans to replace the bridge deck and will be let for bids this spring. Weather permitting, it is anticipated construction will be completed by this fall.
Fire district receives improved ISO score
The Highland-Pierron Fire District has received an improved Insurance Services Office score, which should mean cheaper home insurance costs for residents.
The district’s new ISO score is 5, which should mean marginal decreases in home insurance premiums.
“We are proud of our firefighters for pushing our department to continuously improve. We’re small, we’re rural, and we’re volunteers. But we have a commitment to our community to provide the best fire protection and prevention services that we can, and we take that commitment seriously,” the department said in a post on its Facebook page.
ISO scores measure the fire departments and their capabilities, the availability and adequacy of the local water supply, and fire alarm and communication systems. Scores range between 1 and 10. A 1 is generally recognized as having superior fire-suppression capabilities. A community graded is generally regarded as having no recognized fire protection from a property insurance standpoint.
Things considered in the scoring include fire station locations, boundaries served, existence of automatic aid, and areas served by fire hydrants or alternative water supply.
Training standards, pre-planning, automatic-aid response, firefighter certifications, hose testing, and shared training resources.
“Pretty impressive for a department that has to bring its own water to every fire & serves a large area with volunteers,” the department’s Facebook post said.
New Douglas
Rec Plex to have Family Movie Night
The New Douglas Township Rec Plex will host Family Movie Night from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Friday, March 30. The movie will be “Ferdinand the Bull.” Bring your snacks and come enjoy the movie. Seating is a 6:15, and the movie starts at 6:30.
Township sets annual meeting
The New Douglas Township annual meeting will be held at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at 310 S. Main St. in New Douglas for the transaction of the miscellaneous businesss.
After a moderator is elected, the meeting will proceed to hear reports from attorney, supervisor, and highway Commissioner. There will also be a report on Rec Plex and Community Garden/Farmer’s Market, and comments from electors.
Grantfork
UCC Easter Schedule
Grantfork United Church of Christ will host the mid-week Lenten service on Wednesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. Maunday Thursday service will be Thursday, March 29 at 7 p.m. Good Friday service will be at the First Congregational Church in Highland on Friday, March 30 at 12:10 p.m. Easter Sunday service will begin with special breakfast at 8 a.m. and worship at 9:00 a.m.
Alhambra
Nursing home residents celebrate St. Pat’s
Alhambra Care Center residents had a wonderful week with Bryan Meyer and Dawn Blackwell bringing in a litter of rescue puppies to share with everyone. Smiles from people that no longer smile made a big impact on everyone. Later in the week, Fast Eddie and Ralph came to help celebrate St. Patrick's Day. There were lots of Irish songs and wearing of the green on this day.
Hitz Home residents enjoyed hearing all the fun facts about the truth of St. Patrick's Day. It didn't make a difference to anyone, they still choose to wear the green and dance a jig.
School News
Forty Alhambra Primary students had perfect attendance through the third quarter.
Another great job by Terri Mettler and Kris Landmann as their school kitchen received a 100 percent rating by the Madison County Health Department.
Spring Break will be from March 29-April 2.
Volunteers are needed for a few hours to help with the Scholastic Book Fair. Help is needed on Thursday, March 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. during the Family Reading Night.
