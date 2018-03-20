Highland News Briefs: Take a look at the stars at special event at library

Library
See "What’s Up in the Night Sky"
The River Bend Astronomy Club will be at the Latzer Library on Wednesday, March 28 at 6 p.m. Using a planetarium program and star maps, they will show how to navigate the night sky year round and which constellations to look for in the different seasons. Weather and skies permitting, there will be opportunity for attendees to explore the sky using telescopes from the library as well as the Astronomy Club. All are welcome.
For more information, call 618-654-5066 or visit Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library on Facebook. The library is located at 1001 9th St. in Highland.
Clubs
Garden Club to host "make-and-take"
The Highland Garden Club will meet at Korte Recreation Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 22. A make-and-take class will be given by Dawn Ahner, designer and owner of Ahner Florist in New Baden. Ahner will teach members how to make a fresh spring floral arrangement. Only members who have prepaid will participate and need to bring a clipper or scissors. Anyone is welcome to attend and watch the presentation. For more information, email Carol Wieduwilt at carol32894@yahoo.com.
Health
St. Joseph's to have "Lunch & Learn" on Parkinson's treatment
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland invites the community to attend a Lunch and Learn event on March 28 from noon to 1 p.m.
Kayla Toennies and Olivia Hodges, both with the hospital's Outpatient Rehabilitation Department, will present on the hospital’s Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG and LOUD Programs. LSVT BIG and LOUD programs provide patients with daily activities to help implement lifelong habits to improve their quality of life. These programs are research-based approaches that improve motor function and vocal loudness/quality for people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and other neurological conditions. Sample exercise demonstration and assessment criteria will also be presented.
For more information or to RSVP, call 618-651-2720.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, March 26: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttered corn bread, iced oatmeal cake.
Tuesday, March 27: Vegetable lasagna, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, cinnamon baked apples.
Wednesday, March 28: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn salad, ice cream.
Thursday, March 29: Roast turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday, March 30: Grilled pork chop, roasted redskin potatoes, fried cabbage, bread cherry crisp.
