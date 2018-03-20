Highland students peacefully participate in national walkout

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 96 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Pause 102 'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 29 Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 98 July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 125 Highland Square blooms with new color 55 Mobile device repair shop opens 168 Masonic lodge celebrates 300 years of tradition with open house 154 Partnership donates AED to Highland High School 99 Highland Yard of the Month winners on their "labor of love" 68 Get inspiration for your own garden during Highland tour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Twenty-eight Highland High School students and three Highland Middle School students walked out of class Wednesday morning in Highland. The event was part of the National School Walkout protest against gun violence. The attending middle schoolers and parents reflect on the event Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

