Here's where to hunt Easter eggs around Highland

Highland
News Leader Easter Egg Hunt
The annual Easter Egg hunt, hosted by the Highland News Leader and participating merchants, is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24 on the downtown Square in Highland. Children from toddlers through third grade may participate in the free event.
They will be divided into four age groups. Parents may help the toddlers to 3-year-old group, but they are asked to let older children hunt for the eggs on their own. Children should bring their own baskets or bags to fill and are asked to pick up about five or six eggs to ensure all children get some eggs.
If there’s inclement weather, the hunt will be moved to the Weinheimer Community Building, 1100 Main St.
Eggs are donated by Lisa Sauer, State Farm Insurance.
Civic Woman’s Club Breakfast with the Easter Bunny
The Highland Civic Woman’s Club will host its annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 24 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland. The club will have all-you-can-eat pancakes, photos with the Easter Bunny, crafts, a live bunny petting zoo, and face painting. There will also be an awesome line-up of raffle baskets. Tickets will be $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any club member. Advance tickets are available at Bradford National Bank in Highland.
Highland Hope Flashlight Egg Hunt
Highland Hope UMC, 12846 Daiber Road, will have its annual flashlight Easter egg hunt at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24. The hunt is for children ages 1-10. Bring your own basket and flashlight. Weather permitting, the event will be outdoors. If not, well, there are lots of places to look indoors, too.
First Congregational Church Egg Hunt
First Congregational Church, 801 Washington St. in Highland, will have an Easter egg hunt, face painting, crafts, cookie decorating, family photos and refreshments following the 9 a.m. Palm Sunday Worship Service on March 29. During the worship service, there will be a children's palm processional, kids singing, and puppets. For more information, go online at fcchighland.org.
VFW Egg Hunt, Kite Flying Contest
The Highland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5694 will host its annual Easter egg hunt and kite flying contest beginning at 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 1. The event is open to the public and will be held regardless of the weather. Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups: 1 to 3 years old; 4 to 6 years old; and 7 to 10 years old.
Pierron
HPFD Egg Hunt
Highland-Pierron Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, March 25. The free event will be held at PIC Park in Pierron, beginning at noon, and is fun for all ages. There will be different hunts divided by age groups, a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, fire truck tours, refreshments, and a bounce house. Bring your own basket and be ready for fun.
Alhambra
Salem Easter Egg Hunt
Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra will hold its 10th annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. The hunt will take place at the north side of the church, back by the fire ring. The hunt is open to children from newborn to fifth grade. Everyone can join the children for donuts, muffins and fruit afterward.
Hitz to hold hunt
The Hitz Memorial Home Easter egg hunt will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 31 at the home, located at 201 Belle St. in Alhambra. The hunt is for children newborns to fifth grade. The hunt will be followed by refreshments, games, attendance prizes and a visit with the Easter Bunny. So parents, be sure and bring your cameras.
Community egg hunt
On Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m., there will be an Easter egg hunt at Alhambra Township Park. This is open to young people from newborn to fifth grade. Prizes will be awarded for special eggs. This hunt is being sponsored by the Alhambra Jaycees, Alhambra Community Club and the Village Board.
Marine
Firefighters’ Auxiliary Egg Hunt
The Marine Firefighters’ Auxiliary Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. March 25 at the Marine Fireman’s Park. The event is for children up to 8 years old.
St. Jacob
Village Easter Egg Hunt
The village of St. Jacob will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 25 at St. Jacob Township Park. The hunt is for children up to fifth grade. The hunt will be held rain or shine. The Easter Bunny will arrive by fire truck around 12:45 p.m.
New Douglas
Baptist church to host egg hunt at park
An Easter egg hunt will be held at the New Douglas Township Park on Saturday, March 24. The event will start at 2 p.m. and is for children up to 11 years old.
Troy
Tri-Township Park Hunt
Come out to the Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe St. in Troy, for a fun-filled Easter egg hunt from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday March 24. There will be raffles, egg hunts, a vendor fair, and you can eet the Easter Bunny. Age groups for the hunt and times are as follows: ages 0-2 at 9 a.m.; ages 3-4 at 9:30 a.m.; ages 5-6 at 10 a.m.; ages 7 and up at 10:30 a.m. Easter egg hunting is free to all surrounding communities. If you have questions, call 618-667-6887 or email officemanager@tritownshippark.org.
Pentecostals to hold Spring Break Block Party/Egg Hunt
The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois Route 162 in Troy, will have a Spring Break Block Party/Easter Egg Hunt from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on March 28. The event is for ages 11 and under. There will be age-specific egg hunts, fun, games, prizes and more, all free. For more information, visit the online church at pentecostalsoftroy.org, Like The Pentecostals of Troy on Facebook, follow @PentecostalTroy on Twitter, email at revbb63@aol.com or call 667-6054.
Grantfork
UCC egg hunt
The Easter egg hunt in Grantfork will be on March 31 at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ. The hunt is for children ages from newborn through fifth grade. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to hand out attendance prizes and for pictures. There will be lots of games and fun for the family.
