Highland area police briefs: March 8-15

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Pocahontas home destroyed by fire
A home in the 700 block of Zbinden Avenue in Pocahontas was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
Pocahontas-Old Ripley firefighters were paged out at 1:28 a.m. A person inside the home phone it in, but the home was engulfed in flames and collapsing by the time firefighters arrived. The home was a total loss.
Cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters were on the scene for about three-and-a-half hours. Greenville and Highland-Pierron firefighters provided mutual aid.
Woman crashes into deputy's patrol car, police say
A woman fleeing from police struck a Bond County Deputy Sheriff's patrol vehicle on Interstate 70 on Saturday night after a pursuit.
Bond County Sheriff's Deputy Doug Nicoson attempted to pull over a driver about 9:38 p.m. near exit 36 for driving erratically, Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said.
The driver, a woman from Edwardsville, did not stop and instead got off the interstate at the mile marker 41 exit, running a stop sign onto an overpass. Once on the overpass, she slowed and tried to turn around, Leitschuh said.
Leitschuh said Nicoson positioned his vehicle in the driver's path in order to stop her car. She continued driving, hitting the front passenger side of hiThe driver remained in custody on Monday morning and Illinois State Police handled the accident, Leitschuh said.
The unidentified driver had not been formally charged as of Monday morning.s vehicle. She hit the vehicle at a low rate of speed — Nicoson and the driver were not injured.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 8
▪ No tickets issued.
March 9
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Breese was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Breanna K. Powell, 19, of Pocahontas was charged with speeding.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with violation of graduated driver's license restrictions for allegedly driving between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
March 10
▪ Kathleen R. Sykes, 25, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
March 11
▪ Nathan A. Wempe, 28, of Highland was charged with speeding.
March 12
▪ Jonathon S. Beavers, 26, of Carlyle was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Jessi L. Lynes, 19, of New Douglas was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
March 13
▪ Jessie J. Cox, 44, of Alton was charged with speeding.
March 14
▪ Roberto J. Delgado, 20, of East St. Louis was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, having an expired vehicle registration and improper use of registration.
March 15
▪ Jamie L. Geragosian, 37, of Aviston was charged with improper use of registration and not having a valid vehicle registration.
▪ Sanda K. Allen, 44, of Pocahontas was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Pocahontas was charged with possession of tobacco by a minor.
