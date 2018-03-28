Highland News Briefs: Cards/Cubs trivia night to raise money for cancer research

Around Town
Relay For Life Card/Cubs trivia night
Calling all you Cardinals and Cubs fans — Highland’s Relay for Life Steering Committee is hosting a Cards/Cubs trivia night on Friday, April 13. The event is being held at the Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St. Highland, with Pastor Will VerDuin of Evangelical United Church of Christ serving as emcee/umpire for the game. Doors open at 6 p.m., with trivia beginning at 7 p.m.
Come dressed in your favorite baseball attire and test your knowledge of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs baseball. Cost is $15/person with tables of eight to 10 people. You are welcome to bring your own snacks and beverages, but soda and water will be available for purchase. There will be prizes for the top two teams. A 50/50 and silent auction will round out the evening of fun.
Call Joy at 618-409-7864 or Paula at 618-696-2915 to reserve a table. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Public meeting set on possible new senior center in Highland
A public meeting will be held by the city of Highland on Monday, April 2 at 10 a.m. at Highland City Hall, 1115 Broadway, in the City Council Chambers regarding the proposal of a new senior center. All persons interested are invited to attend the meeting and be heard.
City Manager Mark Latham said the city is exploring a $100,000 community development grant from Madison County to help pay for a possible new building devoted solely to the community's senior citizens.
Heartland Community Chorus prepares for spring concert
The Heartland Community Chorus will present its spring choral concert, “Five Choral Treasures” in April.
"This concert of sacred music is a lovely challenge for our Heartland Community Chorus. As an homage to our five years of experience together, our director, Luanne Murphy, has selected five pieces that highlight the blend of our ensemble and the extraordinary talents of resident soloists. We are fortunate to sing these works for our audience,” said Kay Ahaus, a veteran member of the chorus.
There will be two concert dates:
▪ Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 511 S. Main Street in Troy, and
▪ Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.
“Our spring concert features five beautiful choral pieces, from the Renaissance, Baroque, Romantic, and 20th Century eras,” said chorus director Luanne Murphy. “The chorus will be accompanied by a professional string quartet and harpsichord on the Vivaldi ‘Magnificat’ and the Telemann ‘Laudate.’ Everyone will recognize Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria,’ and the concert will conclude with Randall Thompson’s sublime ‘Alleluia,’ written for a cappella chorus.”
Tickets for the concert are now available at FCB Bank at 111 Walnut Street in Highland. Chorus members are also selling tickets. Individual tickets for each concert are $15.
Sponsorships and contributions are welcome at any time. Contact HCC at heartlandcommunitychorus.org, or call 618-791-8408.
The Heartland Community Chorus, a performing ensemble with singers from half a dozen regional communities, celebrates its fifth season during 2017-2018. HCC celebrates a varied repertoire including sacred and secular pieces from both classical and modern composers. Members are selected by audition every year in the fall.
Shimkus sending staff to Highland
An aide to Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) will be available in Highland on Thursday, March 29 to assist area constituents with any problems they may be having with federal government agencies.
The staff member will be in the small conference room at Highland City Hall, 1115 Broadway, from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Constituents who need assistance with a federal issue, but are not available at that time, can call the congressman's Maryville Office at 618-288-7190.
More information on services offered by the congressman's office is available on his website: shimkus.house.gov. On the website, constituents can send the congressman a message or sign up for weekly email updates and periodic veteran and grant newsletters. Congressman Shimkus also maintains a Facebook Page where regular updates are posted.
HHS Post Prom seeks donations
Highland High School’s Post Prom will be held this year on April 28. Food, refreshments and activities will be provided for a safe night after the prom. If you are interested in donating to this event, send a check payable to “Post Prom Committee” to: Highland High School, 12760 Troxler Ave., Highland, IL 62249. If you have questions, contact Marla Baer at marlabaer20@gmail.com.
Clubs
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 2 in meeting room No. 2, at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com.
Food
Senior Menu Faith
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 2: Mexican lasagna, Spanish rice, lemon pepper asparagus, pear cobbler.
Tuesday, April 3: Chicken and dumplings, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate layer dessert.
Wednesday, April 4: Buttermilk ranch chicken, baked beans, squash medley bread, lemon cream pie.
Thursday, April 5: Resident’s choice.
Friday, April 6: Pot roast, roasted carrots, potatoes and onions, cheese herb biscuit, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
