Around the Area: Hunt Easter eggs in New Douglas, Alhambra on Saturday

Greenville
Blood drive set at hospital
HSHS Holy Family Hospital and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center are hosting a blood drive on Thursday, April 5 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the hospital’s Fair Oaks Conference Room.
Healthy individuals may donate blood every eight weeks. To make it easy for donors wanting to make the biggest impact by giving whenever eligible, the Greenville hospital will host drives approximately every eight weeks in 2018. Additional giving requirements include weighing at least 110 pounds, and being 17 years of age or older, (or 16 with a signed parental permission form available at www.bloodcenter.org).
Bring a photo ID, eat before arriving, and plan to spend approximately one hour. Appointments are requested, but walk-ins are always welcome.
For an appointment, call 664-1230 ext. 8405 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org (sponsor code 60108).
Breese
Sign up now for annual "Buddy Walk"
On Saturday, May 5 at Breese Northside Park, Community Link will host its 12th annual Buddy Walk for Down syndrome awareness from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In addition to a 1-mile walk and 5k run and its usual craft/vendor marketplace, children’s corner and silent auction, Community Link has added new features to this year’s Buddy Walk. In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, families from their First Step program will host pico de gallo and guacamole making demonstrations along with sharing their favorite recipes.
Community Link will also have bingo, a beer stand, margarita stand and live music starting at 12:30 pm. Musicians Glenn Harris and Michael Bovenzi, also known as "The Love Brothers," will play acoustic covers of top tunes from the '60s and '70s.
Friday, April 13 is the deadline to guarantee a T-shirt in your size. The registration fee for the walk is $15, which includes a T-shirt. The 5K is $25, which also includes a Buddy Walk T-shirt (there is no additional cost to walk). Organizers will still accept registrations up to and including the day of the event with T-shirts available on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to www.commlink.org/buddywalk to register online or to download a registration form.
Community Link, a non-profit organization and proud United Way member agency, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities through a person-centered approach that promotes self-directed living choices and community integration opportunities.
Grantfork
Leef Township Annual Meeting
The Leef Township Annual Meeting will be held at the Leef Township building, located at Illinois 160 and Niggli Road north of Grantfork, on Tuesday, April 10. The regular board meeting will begin at 7 p.m., followed by the Annual Meeting at 8 p.m.
Grantfork Elementary news
Students have a short week of classes this week as spring break starts Thursday, and they will not go back to school until Monday, April 2. Students will be busy with several different types of testing when they go back to classes. Before spring break, students will go to Alhambra School for an assembly with Nitro Joe, who will show everyone how much fun science can be.
On April 9, classes from pre-K through fifth-grade students will take part in a 30-minute program called, “Erin's Law.” It is a sexual abuse educational program that will be given by the Call For Help Organization. Permission slips will be needed to be filled out.
The next PTO Meeting will be on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Grantfork.
St. Gertrude church news
Good Friday services will be at 7 p.m. on March 30, and there will be a special collection for the Holy Land.
On April 1, an Easter vigil and Easter Sunday service will be at 8 a.m. There will be a special collection for seminarians.
Grantfork UCC news
Maunday Thursday communion service will be on Thursday, March 29 at Grantfork UCC at 7 p.m.
Good Friday, March 30 worship will be at the First Congregational Church at 12:10 p.m.
The Grantfork Community Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the church on Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m.
An Easter breakfast will be served on Sunday, April 1 at 8 a.m., with worship at 9 a.m.
Alhambra
Alhambra Township Annual Meeting
The Alhambra Township Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 10 at the Township Center, 101 E. Main St. in Alhambra. The Annual Meeting will begin at 7 p.m., which will be followed by the regular meeting at 8 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunts
There will be three Easter egg hunts in Alhambra on Saturday, March 31.
At 10 a.m., Salem United Church of Christ will host an Easter egg hunt for children ages newborn through fifth grade. This event will take place on the north side of the church. Afterward, there will be refreshments of donuts, muffins and fruit.
At 1 p.m., there will be an Easter egg hunt at Alhambra Township Park. This is open to young people from newborn to fifth grade. Prizes will be awarded for special eggs. This hunt is being sponsored by the Alhambra Jaycees, Alhambra Community Club and the Village Board.
At 2 p.m. at the Hitz Memorial Home, there will be an Easter egg hunt, followed by refreshments, games, attendance prizes and a visit with the Easter Bunny, so parents, be sure and bring your cameras.
Alhambra Primary news
Alhambra Primary is very happy to announce a successful Book Fair. The net sales were $2,400. This allowed the teachers and the librarian to receive a number of free books. This is mainly due to those that gave up their time and effort to plan and run this event. Thanks to Heather Henkhaus for chairing and to Sara Madison, Megan Henkhaus, Janice Korsemeyer and Lori Stocker for all they did helping the students choose the right book.
New Douglas
Egg hunt rescheduled
The Easter egg hunt in New Douglas that was scheduled for last Saturday was canceled due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for this Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. at New Douglas Township Park.
