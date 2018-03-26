Dugger, Anderson cemetery associations have merged

Dugger Cemetery is located at 10910 Lake Road in Highland. Anderson Cemetery is located in St. Jacob Township. This is a notice to all members of these two cemeteries' associations. As of Jan. 1, 2018, the two organizations have become one — the Dugger-Anderson Cemetery Association. The organizational meeting for the combined association will be Friday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Highland Home, 1600 Walnut St. in Highland, in the north meeting room. Officers will be elected. Current members of the Dugger Cemetery Association and Anderson Cemetery Association, plus people wanting to join the new association, are requested to attend the meeting. For further information contact, Russell Marti, acting president, at 618-288-3165 or Roland Harris at 618-654-5005 or 618-303-0082.





All perpetual, life and honorary memberships in Dugger Cemetery Association will be transferred to the new Dugger-Anderson Cemetery Association. Any future donations should be made to the Dugger-Anderson Cemetery Association, and they will be handled by the Highland Area Community Foundation. Thanks to the many, many cemetery volunteers who have worked to make these restored and respected cemeteries. They will continue to be two separate cemeteries, but with joint leadership.

The Dugger Cemetery was started by the Dugger family in 1824. However, it is located on land that was once owned by Pvt. William Gordon McAdams of the Revolutionary War. McAdams owned 160 acres in St. Jacob Township, located just north of Lake Road. His son-in-law, Aaron Rule, owned 80 acres just south of Lake Road, which today is a Highland Post Office rural route.

“John McAdams, the father of Willian G. McAdams, was born about 1731. In the winter of 1860, John became ill and made his will on his death bed. He left his estate to his wife and three sons, but also included his unborn son, William, in his will. William was born after his father died. William’s mother Sarah (Sloss) McAdams, took her four sons and moved from York County, Pennsylvania, to be with relatives in Orange County, North Carolina, where William and his brothers grew up.

“In the spring of 1779, William G. McAdams volunteered for Revolutionary War service. He served under Capt. John Carrington in the regiment of Col. Armstrong, in the brigade of Gen. Butler. The brigade marched from Hillsborough, in Orange County, North Carolina, to the state of Georgia. In Georgia, they joined Gen. Benjamin Lincoln and Gen. Moultrie in the Battle of Stono Ferry on the Savannah River.

“Pvt. William McAdams again volunteered under William Douglas and Col. William O’Neale, and they were at the Battle of Haw River, as well as several other skirmishes in the area.

"In 1788, William G. McAdams moved to Gallatin, Sumner County, Tennessee. Here, William married his wife, Mary Hendricks, in 1790. She was the daughter of Samuel Hendricks. In 1803, they joined a group of Tennessee residents that migrated to the Illinois Territory and stopped north of St. Louis. The local Indians raided their settlement while the men were away and captured some of the women and children. The next morning, they caught the Indians in a crossfire. They rescued their families and then returned to Tennessee.

“About 1817, William G. McAdams and family moved to Madison County, Illinois Territory, to settle permanently. They settled in St. Jacob Township. (It is believed that McAdams purchased the farm where Dugger Cemetery is today from Leonard "Granser" Dugger, who died September 1817. Granser’s oldest son, Jarrot Dugger, had married Mary “Polly” McAdams, the daughter of William G. McAdams, in 1811 in Gallatin, Sumner County, Tennessee.)

“William G. McAdams died at the home of his son-in-law, Aaron Rule Sr., in Madison County, Illinois on Sept. 4, 1843. William received a military funeral with honors at his interment. All of the old muskets in the neighborhood were brought into requisition for the occasion."

Williams McAdams' original tombstone has not been found. So, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009, a replacement stone was set at Dugger Cemetery. This was accomplished by the Ninian Edwards Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, with Linda Rosenthal of Nashville, Illinois, preparing the information and the booklet. The George Rogers Clark Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented the colors, and the rifle salute was done by the Illinois Territorial Rangers, Highland American Legion and Highland VFW. More than 100 relatives and friends attended the ceremony. You can see more information of William McAdams in at the Highland Home Museum.

”William G. McAdams (1760-1843) had an older brother, Joseph McAdams (1757-1840,) who lived in Bond County, Illinois, and is buried in the Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery, now called Camp Ground Cemetery in Dudleyville in Bond County. Joseph was also in the Revolutionary War. Their father, John McAdams, was born in 1731 in Ayr, Scotland."