Highland area police briefs: March 16-22

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Samantha J.D. Hill, 31, of Greenville was arrested by HPD on March 20 on a warrant from St. Clair County for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while having a suspended/revoked license and speeding. Hill posted bond and was released.
▪ Levi L. Compton, 39, of Greenville was arrested by HPD on March 21 on a warrant from Bond County for deceptive practices. Compton posted bond and was released.
Troy man charged with felony theft
Highland police charged Jeffrey K. Santel, 31, of Troy on March 22 with felony theft. Police allege that Santel took thousands of dollar in miscellaneous tools and other items from Highland Rural King. Santel faces five separate counts of theft. According to the charges against him, police allege he committed thefts on Feb. 9, Feb. 22, March 10 (two), and March 12. In each case, the theft was more than $500, according to police.
Highland man charged with having stolen truck
Highland police charged Dillyn G. Riechmann, 27, of Highland on March 21 with offenses related to motor vehicles for allegedly knowingly being in possession of a stolen vehicle, a 1995 Ford pickup truck.
Riechmann was also charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly causing more than $500 in damage to a 2000 Jeep Carryall.
Both events allegedly happened on March 18.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 16
▪ No tickets issued.
March 17
▪ Ashtyn S. Hartman, 19, of Highland was charged with a parking violation and a safety belt violation.
▪ Brenden W. Hartman, 18, of Highland was charged with a safety belt violation.
March 18
▪ Eric J. Schumacher, 36, of Edwardsville was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
March 19
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
▪ Elizabeth A. Irby, 39, of Highland was charged with disobeying a traffic control device.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Pocahontas was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
▪ Kimbery J. Sexton, 52, of Highland was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
March 20
▪ Amanda J. Davis, 34, of Springfield was charged with speeding.
▪ Yolanda N. Brito, 29, of Collinsville was charged with not having a valid vehicle registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
March 21-22
▪ No tickets issued.
