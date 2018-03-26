Masons will rock in chairs for 72 hours to raise funds for charity

Hot or cold, rain or shine, night or day, the Highland Masonic Lodge is planning a spring benefit that will be rocking around the clock.
The Highland Lodge 583 will host "Masons on their Rockers" next month. The event will begin on April 19 on the east porch of the John Wildi Masonic Temple, located at 721 9th St. in Highland. Starting at noon, the Masons pledge to climb into their rocking chairs and rock for a continuous 72 hours.
This year, funds raised will benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Center 92, the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry, and the historical lodge building itself.
For over 10 years, the Scottish Rite Masons, Northern Jurisdiction, have been leaders in the effort to help children and their families overcome the obstacles of dyslexia. With over 40 centers in 13 states, they tackle dyslexia both by providing free one-on-one tutoring for children with dyslexia and by training a growing body of highly skilled and dedicated tutors.
The Masons will accept pledges for each hour rocked, as well as lump sum donations. The Masons will also accept box food donations for the food pantry.
"I hope you will help us exceed that this year," said Dave Landolt, a Highland Mason, who is participating in, and helping coordinate, the event.
The Masons have had fun with their fundraising in recent years. In 2016, they raised nearly $5,000 by walking the streets of Highland for 72 hours. In 2015, Landolt camped out on the roof of the lodge for three days, raising $4,300.
Anyone with pledges, donations and questions regarding the event should contact Landolt at 618-550-2800 or dave@inspectorplusinc.com. Checks should be made payable to Highland Masonic Lodge and mailed to Landolt at 1846 Klaus Geiger Road, Highland, IL 62249.
