Firefighters, EMTs, kids shave their heads to support cancer research at event in Highland

For the eighth year, Highland-Pierron Fire Department hosted a St. Baldrick's fundraiser. This year's event, held Saturday at the HPFD fire station in Highland, raised more than $5,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
The HPFD events have raised about $59,000 since they began.
Participants have been asking for donations from the community, which funds research on childhood cancer, and then they convene at an event where their heads are shaved. Those who shave their heads “Rock the Bald” in hopes to raise additional awareness for kids with cancer, and show them support.
According to its website, stbaldricks.org, "Worldwide, 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year. And in the U.S., more children die of childhood cancer than any other disease — more than AIDS, asthma, cystic fibrosis, congenital anomalies and diabetes combined."
The success of these events is a reflection of the hard work of chairman Anthony Perez, as well as treasurers Berta Perez and Sarah Cline, along with the dedication of those who raised money for the foundation.
While anyone is welcome to participate as a “shavee,” St. Baldrick’s is known for having a large following of first responders. This year alone, 11 of the 20 participants were local firefighters or EMTs.
HPFD would like to send its thanks to the stylists from Great Clips, who donated their time and talents, as well as Urban Farmhouse, which donated lunch.
"The success of this fundraiser each year wouldn’t be possible without the selflessness of the community," the department said in a statement.
