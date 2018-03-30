'It's my home,' new principal says about Highland Middle School

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 96 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Pause 102 'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 29 Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 98 July Highland Yard of the Month winners are creative in their gardening 125 Highland Square blooms with new color 55 Mobile device repair shop opens 168 Masonic lodge celebrates 300 years of tradition with open house 154 Partnership donates AED to Highland High School 99 Highland Yard of the Month winners on their "labor of love" 68 Get inspiration for your own garden during Highland tour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Highland School District Board approved Liz Weder as the new principal at Highland Middle School for the 2018-2019 school year. Weder will take over for Dr. Erick Baer who will become superintendent of St. Rose School District. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

The Highland School District Board approved Liz Weder as the new principal at Highland Middle School for the 2018-2019 school year. Weder will take over for Dr. Erick Baer who will become superintendent of St. Rose School District. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com