Highland News Briefs: Jaycees' Glo Bingo to benefit first-responders

Secretary of State Mobile Unit coming to Weinheimer
Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Weinheimer Community Center, is offering drivers a chance to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration renewal sticker, obtain a duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. White’s mobile unit will be available at the Weinheimer Community Center, located at 1100 Main St. in Highland, on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I am pleased to work with the Weinheimer Community Center to bring my office’s services directly to the people,” said White. “This is another example of how my office continues to use technology as an ally to improve upon the delivery of services to Illinois residents.”
An applicant renewing a current Illinois driver’s license or identification card need only present a current valid driver’s license or identification card. If the applicant is applying for either a duplicate or corrected driver’s license or identification card the applicant must present two forms of identification. To find out what documents are considered acceptable identification, call 217-782-7044 or visit the Illinois Secretary of States website at cyberdriveillinois.com.
Jaycees' Glo Bingo to benefit first responders
The Highland Jaycees will be having Glo Bingo on Saturday, April 14 at the Highland VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Highland EMS, fire, and police departments. There will be more than $1,000 in cash prizes. You must be 18 or over to play.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $20 per person in advance or $25 per person at door. Price includes six bingo cards for 10 games, a glow dabber, and glow hat. Tickets are available online at glo-bingo.com/events or contact Emily McDowell at 618-830-9610.
You can bring your own snacks, but no outside alcohol will be allowed. There will be a cash bar.
St. Joseph’s Hospital to host a colon cancer educational event
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland invites the community to attend an educational open house event on colon cancer April 12 in the hospital’s Ungacta Conference Center. The event will be open to community members to attend anytime between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable when found early. Attendees will learn about signs, symptoms and facts about colon cancer. This open house event will feature an inflated, walk-through colon, and tours of the the gastrointestinal (GI) lab will be held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Fecal immunochemical test (FIT) kits, a new way to screen for colorectal cancer in the privacy of your home, will also be available at no charge. “We are excited to provide this educational event to our community.
According to fightcolorectalcancer.org, one in three people are not up-to-date with their colorectal cancer screening, and one in 20 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” said Deb Elledge, RN Nurse Navigator at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. “It is our hope that through education and awareness we can make an impact on those who have delayed or chosen not to be screened.”
For more information, contact Elledge at 618-651-2885.
Church spaghetti dinner
Highland Hope UMC Activate Student Ministry is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 13 to raise money for the youth program. There will also be a silent auction, as well as a live auction. Your small donation will get you a spaghetti dinner (gluten free option available) and an auction number for the evening. Highland Hope United Methodist Church is located at 12846 Daiber Road in Highland.
Senior Menu Faith
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 9: Stuffed Shells with sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic toast, side salad with dressing, fruited gelatin.
Tuesday, April 10: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, buttered rice, Dutch cabbage, dinner roll, pumpkin crumble.
Wednesday, April 11: Roast turkey, baked sweet potato, Parmesan herb cauliflower, bread, banana split cake.
Thursday, April 12: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, carrots and onions, bread, glazed applesauce cake.
Friday April 13: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, bread, pie of the day.
