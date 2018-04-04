Around the Area: Triad School District to have kindergarten registration

Triad School District
Kindergarten registration set
Children ages 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2018 can register for kindergarten for the 2018-2019 school year. On Thursday, April 12, Marine, St. Jacob, and Troy parents can meet at their respective schools to register their children. In order to register your child, bring proof of residency and original birth certificate.
Marine parents will meet at Marine Elementary School to complete registration residency at 5:30 p.m. with an information presentation to follow at 6 p.m.
St. Jacob parents meet at St. Jacob Elementary at 5:30 p.m. for registration residency with information presentation to follow at 6 p.m.
Troy parents meet at Silver Creek Elementary at 5 p.m. with information presentation at 6 p.m.
Childcare will be provided at the schools. Call the schools to reserve childcare in advance for the meeting at the building you will attend.
Troy
Kids Bargain Bonanza
On Saturday, April 14, St. Paul Lutheran School will have kids-oriented garage sale from 8 a.m. until noon. Shoppers can browse multiple vendors in one location. Vendors will be selling gently used children's items, including clothing, toys and items for expectant parents.
2018 Spring Community Expo
The Community Expo, hosted by the Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob, Marine Chamber of Commerce and the Highland Chamber of Commerce.
The event is a great opportunity to see what local businesses have to offer, all in a family-friendly atmosphere.
The event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 12 at Triad High School, 647 East U.S. 40 in Troy.
The event is free to attend. The chambers will provide a plethora of activities to attract community members.
Kid-friendly entertainment includes face painting, caricature artists, super heroes, games, food, and “Touch-a-Truck.”
K of C Chicken dinner
Troy Knight of Columbus Council 9266 will have a chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 at their hall in historic Blackjack at 8729 Lebanon Road. (Go four miles south of Troy on Troy-O’Fallon Road and one mile east on Lebanon Road.) The meal is all-you-can-eat, served cafeteria style and includes beverage and dessert. Cost is $11 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 6-12, and kids 5 and under eat free. All carry-outs are $11.
Grantfork
Yard sale dates set
The dates for the village-wide yard sales for this year in Grantfork will be on May 3-5.
Alhambra
Hitz Home Blessings Concert
The Hitz Memorial Home Blessing Benefit Concert will take place on Sunday April, 15 at 3 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra. There will be performances by area church groups, as well as residents of the Hitz Home. A blessings offering will be taken during the event, and proceeds will be used to fund the update of the activity area storage doors that the residents use every day.
Salem UCC sets Bible School
This year's Bible school at Salem UCC in Alhambra will be held June 24-28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme will be "Rolling River Rampage, Experience the Ride of a Lifetime with God."
New Douglas
Ballet recital
The children from the New Douglas Rec Plex ballet classes will be holding their recital in the gym at the Old New Douglas Elementary School, 310 S. Main St., at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. Come share their hard work in learning to be ballerinas.
Breese
Sign up now for annual "Buddy Walk"
On Saturday, May 5 at Breese Northside Park, Community Link will host its 12th annual Buddy Walk for Down syndrome awareness from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In addition to a 1-mile walk and 5k run and its usual craft/vendor marketplace, children’s corner and silent auction, Community Link has added new features to this year’s Buddy Walk. In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, families from their First Step program will host pico de gallo and guacamole making demonstrations along with sharing their favorite recipes.
Community Link will also have bingo, a beer stand, margarita stand and live music starting at 12:30 pm. Musicians Glenn Harris and Michael Bovenzi, also known as "The Love Brothers," will play acoustic covers of top tunes from the '60s and '70s.
Friday, April 13 is the deadline to guarantee a T-shirt in your size. The registration fee for the walk is $15, which includes a T-shirt. The 5K is $25, which also includes a Buddy Walk T-shirt (there is no additional cost to walk). Organizers will still accept registrations up to and including the day of the event with T-shirts available on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to www.commlink.org/buddywalk to register online or to download a registration form.
Community Link, a non-profit organization and proud United Way member agency, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities through a person-centered approach that promotes self-directed living choices and community integration opportunities.
MD to present 'Oliver'
Enjoy a performance of the musical, "Oliver!" at 7 p.m. April 6 or 7 at Mater Dei High School in Breese, or at 2 p.m. April 8. Tickets are $5 per person.
Alton
SNIP Alliance MasquerSpayed: A No Balls Ball
An evening of dining, drinking, dancing, and debauchery to benefit SNIP Alliance presented by Carol House Furniture
Dust off your swankiest cocktail attire and bedazzle your favorite masquerade masks and join us for SNIP Alliance’s annual fundraiser, MasquerSpayed: A no Balls Ball, on April 14 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E.Broadway in Alton.
Admission for the event is $50 and includes open bar (beer, wine, and soda) and dinner. There will be prizes for most creative mask, raffles, silent auction, a photobooth, and fun games. Visit snipalliance.org/events to learn more about the event and purchase your tickets for this fun evening.
SNIP Alliance is a local nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) that is dedicated to saving lives before animals end up in shelters, animal control facilities or on the streets.
