Highland area police briefs March 23-29

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Fallon M. Eaton, 34, of Troy was arrested by HPD on March 23 on a felony residential burglary warrant from Bond County. Eaton was turned over to Bond County authorities.
▪ Dillyn G. Reichmann, 27, of Highland was arrested on March 27 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of battery, possession of cannabis and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. He posted and was released.
▪ Colton A. Talbot, 22, of Highland was arrested on March 27 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on his own recognizance by a judge.
▪ Christopher J. Bland, 19, of Alhambra was arrested by HPD on March 28 on a warrant from Madison County for felony unlawful use of a credit card. He was turned over to the sheriff's office.
Man faces meth charge
Highland Police charged Steven L. Crowell, 27, of Collinsville on March 29 with possession of methamphetamine for allegedly having less than 5 grams of a substance containing meth.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 23
▪ Mathew S. McNeilly, 24, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
March 24
▪ Dominic C. Micheletto, 25, of Highland was charged with disobeying a stop/yield sign.
March 25-28
▪ No tickets issued.
March 29
▪ Two juvenile girls, both 16 from Highland, were charged with disorderly conduct in the same incident for allegedly fighting in public. According to police, both girls first yelled at the victim, who was seated in her vehicle in the KFC parking lot. They then entered the vehicle after the door was opened and while the victim was still in it and struck the victim with their hands and fists and then continued to engage in a fight in the parking lot.
