Lazter Library in Highland will grant amnesty for those with overdue books

Please join Latzer Library in celebrating National Library Week, April 8-14. This year, the theme is “Libraries Lead.”
A library card gives you the ability to explore new books, e-books, audiobooks, magazines, newspapers, movies, and many other resources. Being able to explore far-off lands, learn a new skill, or trace your family tree is both exciting and invaluable.
To celebrate, patrons are invited to participate in our “fine free” week during National Library Week. All fines will be forgiven on any over-due materials that are returned during this week in exchange for items that we will be collecting for the Highland food pantry. With that said, now is the time to check under the seat of your car, in your trunk, in the attic, and under your couch. You would be amazed at all of the unusual locations where long lost library items have been found.
To get you library card, all you need to do is bring in a photo ID and one other recent utility bill, proof of residency, etc. If you live in the city of Highland limits, you already pay taxes to the library, so there is no additional fee. If you live outside the city limits, a yearly fee of $85 per household is charged. That’s equivalent to the cost only four hardback books or five DVDs.
Also, join us for our Patron Appreciation Days and Used Book Sale on Thursday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the auditorium. There will be refreshments, giveaways, prizes (including a Kindle), and more. Bring in your tablet and learn how to download our e-books and e-magazines.
Library Programs
Some of the many programs available for the community are:
Book Club: This book club meets the fourth Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss a different book. The list of books for 2018 is: “Faith” by Jennifer Haigh (April 26), “Infidel” by Ayaan Hirsi Ali (May 24), “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult (June 28), “The Kind Worth Killing” by Peter Swanson (July 26), “Minik the NY Eskimo” by Ken Harper (Aug. 23), “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Sept. 27), and “The Stars Are Fire” by Anita Shreve (Oct. 8).
Looking Glass Prairie Genealogy Group: The library has an impressive genealogy room, housing local and state of Illinois historical items, as well as an abundance of genealogical research tools including online databases and microfilm reader/printers. The Looking Glass Prairie Genealogy Group meets the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Everett Genealogy Room at the library. The group is open to patrons of all levels of genealogy expertise and is not limited to Highland research.
Summer Reading Program: This year, the summer reading program theme is “Reading Takes You Everywhere." The program kicks off on Wednesday, May 30. Participants will enjoy programs from many different performers throughout the summer. You do not have to have a library card to participate.
PAWS Program: Once a month, children have the opportunity to read to a trained therapy dog in the library. The dogs act as an incentive for children to read and are viewed as a non-threatening entity to promote reading, writing, and increased interaction and social skills in the child. The program is held on the third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the children’s Library.
Chess Club: Join others in learning how to play chess. Advanced players are also welcome to learn new strategies. The club meets on the third Monday of each month. Instruction time is 4 to 5 p.m., but players may practice until 5:30. Chess has many educational benefits and is fun. Nic Weiss, state chess champion on the 2005 HHS team, leads this club, which is for ages 6 and up.
Lego Club: The Jennie Latzer Kaeser Children’s Library will be hosting a new lego club. Open to everyone interested, there is no need to sign up. Children can work on their own creations, or build as a team. Legos will be provided by the library; the children provide the imagination! Each month, a different theme will be given and the masterpieces will be displayed in the library. The program will run from 4:00 to 5:00 pm on the fourth Monday of each month. If you have Legos to spare, please consider donating them to the Lego Club. Contact the Library is you have any questions about this new program.
Sign Language Club: A new program available is our Student Community Sign Language Group. Learn deaf culture, sign language, etc., under the leadership of Saralyn Voltz. This program is geared toward students in grades 7-12. The program meets during the school year on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Community Room.
Maker’s Mondays: Join us in the children's library for craft days. Each week features a different theme. Crafts may be made in the library or taken home to be completed. Crafts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and supplies may run out on occasion. Craft time is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays.
Saturday Story Time: Children may listen to stories, sing, and practice finger plays and action rhymes pertaining to each program's theme. This program runs on Saturdays from 10 to 10:30 a.m. The theme changes each week.
Upcoming Events
- Maker’s Mondays, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Chess Club, April 16 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- PAWS Reading, April 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Sign Language Club, April 19 from 6:30 to 7:30
- Saturday Shake Up, April 21 from 1 to 2 p.m.
- Maker’s Mondays, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lego Club, April 23 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Booking I Scavenger Hunt, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.
- Sign Language Club, April 26 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Story Time, April 28 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
- Maker’s Mondays, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lap Sit Program "Libraries," May 1 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. (18-24 months)
- Sign Language Club, May 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Story Time, May 5 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
- Maker’s Mondays, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Outer Space, May 8 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. (ages 3-5)
- Sign Language Club, May 10 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Story Time, May 12 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
- Maker’s Mondays, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- PAWS Reading, May 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Shake Up, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Maker’s Mondays, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Chess Club, May 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.
- Sign Language Club, May 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Reading Luau Family Program, May 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday Story Time, May 26 from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
- Summer Reading Program Kick-Off for Kids, May 30.
Services & Hours
Latzer Library offers many services in addition to all of the resources that are available. Some of the more popular services are:
- Voters registration
- Notary public
- Faxing, photocopying, and scanning
- Meeting room space (for non-profit groups)
- Free wi-fi internet access
- Inter-library loans
- Public access computers with Internet
The library is open:
- Mondays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The library is located at 1001 9th St. in Highland.
For more information, call 618-654-5066 or go online at highlandillibrary.org, on Facebook or on Instagram.
