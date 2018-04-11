Around the Area: Special concert to benefit Hitz Home in Alhambra

Trenton
KC Education Center to host open house
To celebrate Community College Month, the Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center, located at 520 E. Broadway, will host an open house on Thursday, April 12 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Visitors will be able to tour the facility, learn about Kaskaskia College programs and courses, meet with faculty and admissions staff and register for classes.
Other information available will be regarding the TEAS or placement testing and steps to apply for the nursing program as well as how to enroll students for jump-start classes. Students can also sign up for pre-requisites to take during the summer.
Representatives from the Kaskaskia College faculty and Student Services Division will be present.
All visitors will be able to sign up for a drawing for a three-credit hour class that will be given away.
For more information, call the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475 or Kaskaskia College at 618-545-3000.
Edwardsville
Kids can make crafts for free
Madison County Home and Community Education (MCHACE) is having a “Children's Make it and Take It” on April 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Madison County Farm Bureau Building in Edwardsville.
Children ages 3-8 are encouraged to attend. Light snacks will be provided, as well as free crafts. All supplies will be furnished by local HCE units and will be spring-related or -focused on Mother's Day or Earth Day. Children will be able to pick and choose among five to nine different crafts to do. They may do one or them all.
For more information, email Beth at beppers777@gmail.com or beppers777@yahoo.com.
Spaghetti dinner to benefit county 4-H
The Madison County Extension Education Foundation will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser this Saturday, April 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds raised from this fundraiser will generate funding for educational programming for county residents in the areas of home and commercial horticulture, Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists and 4-H programming. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The meal includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad, bread, beverage and dessert. The event is being held at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 7372 Marine Road in Edwardsville. For more information contact University of Illinois Extension office at 618-344-4230 or Jan Denby at 618-656-1037.
MCHS to give program on 'Alton Giant'
The Madison County Historical Society will host a program on Robert Wadlow, Alton’s “Gentle Giant,” on Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.
Wadlow, the world’s tallest man, was born in Alton 100 years ago. Although of normal size when born, a dysfunctional pituitary gland caused him to grow at a phenomenal rate. By his death at age 22, he had reached a height of 8 feet, 11.1 inches tall. Despite his size, Wadlow had a relatively normal childhood and was greatly admired for his gentle nature.
The program will be presented by the History Chix, a group of three women - Nancy Alexander, Cathy Bagby and Mary Westerhold - who share their love of history with local audiences. They will discuss Wadlow’s life, and share videos and photographs of him.
MCHS programs are free and open to the public.
Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations.
For additional information, call 618-656-7569.
Marine
HCE to discuss recognizing signs of human trafficking
"Do you think you would recognize signs of human trafficking?” is the lesson topic for the April 17 meeting of the Marine Unit for Home and Community Education. The lesson will be presented by Dawn Dykes and will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Marine Senior Citizens Building. Refreshments for the evening will be provided by Priscilla Plocher and Janet Huene. All are welcome to attend.
HCE members are reminded that Annual Meeting is April 23 and the reservation form is in your BUZZ.
Grantfork
Center Schools PTO to meet
The last Center Schools PTO meeting for this school year has been changed to Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Grantfork Elementary.
Alhambra
Vincent Cemetery clean up scheduled
Volunteers are needed to spruce up Vincent Cemetery again this year. Clean-up day is scheduled for Saturday, April 21, beginning at 9 a.m. In case of rain, it will be rescheduled. Volunteers are asked to bring rakes, shovels, garbage bags (yard waste type), buckets, soap and old rags to wipe off the head stones.
Jaycees to have informational meeting
Anyone interested in joining the Alhambra Jaycees is asked to attend an information meeting at 7 p.m. on April 11 at Maedge's Restaurant in Alhambra. Refreshments will be served. The Jaycees do numerous projects throughout the year, including an Easter egg hunt, Fourth of July fireworks, and the Alhambra Homecoming.
Leef-Alhambra Extension meeting
The next meeting of the Leef-Alhambra Home Extension will be held on Monday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at the Alhambra Township Center. Faye Brown and Shawn Uhe will give the lesson, ”Human Trafficking”. Hostesses for the evening will be Carol De Clerq, Nell Garner and Gail Ohren. Members are asked to bring an item for the white elephant sale. Best Choice labels are needed, and visitors and new members are always welcome.
Alhambra Primary News
Voting for Madison Communications Teacher of the Year Contest is happening throughout April. Mrs. Grigg has been nominated from Alhambra Primary. Anyone wishing to vote for Mrs. Grigg may do so once a day through the end April by going online gomadison.com/promotions/teacheroftheyear. The teacher with the most votes will receive a $500 check to buy items for their school room. The class will also enjoy a pizza party.
In other school news, congratulations to Emma Sapienza from Mrs. Lewis's class for being chosen as the Student of the Month. Emma sets a good example of how to act to the other students.
Hitz Home Blessings Concert
Hitz Memorial Home Blessing Benefit Concert will take place on Sunday, April at 3 p.m. at Salem United Church of Christ, 1117 W. North St. in Alhambra. There will be performances by area church groups, as well as residents of the Hitz Home. A blessings offering will be taken during the event, and proceeds will be used to fund the update of the activity area storage doors that the residents use every day.
