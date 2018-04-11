Highland Briefs: Think you know baseball? Test your knowledge at Relay for Life Cards/Cubs trivia night.

Around Town
Spring Bloom Festival returns to Silver Lake Park
The Highland Tree Commission and the Highland Parks and Recreation Department invite all to attend the annual Spring Bloom Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 at Silver Lake Park. This great event to celebrate spring. The day will include memorial tree planting ($145/tree), vendors, demonstrations, music, and food. Hourly attendance prizes will also be given away.
Millikin Women's Choir to give concert at church
The Millikin University Women's Choir will be in concert on Saturday, April 17 at Highland Hope United Methodist Church, 12846 Daiber Road in Highland. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. However, an offering will be taken to help the choir cover travel expenses.
Millikin is an independent, four-year university that is privately funded and has an enrollment of approximately 2,200 students in Decatur, Illinois.
Beth Holmes currently conducts the Millikin Women, a choir comprised of 80 singers, and serves on the Millikin voice faculty. Under her direction, the choir hosts the annual Women's Choral Festival on campus, takes an Illinois tour, and performs for the popular Millikin Christmas Vespers and other annual concerts.
HHS graduates Johannah Comish and Shannon Miller are both members of the Millikin choir. The university choir will also be joined at the Highland High School choir during their performance at Highland Hope.
Still time to sign up for Cards/Cubs trivia night
Calling all you Cardinals and Cubs fans, You still have time to register for the Cards/Cubs trivia night this Friday, April 13, sponsored by the Highland Relay for Life Steering Committee. The event is being held at the Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St. Highland, with Pastor Will VerDuin serving as emcee/umpire for the game. Doors open at 6 p.m., with trivia beginning at 7 pm. Come dressed in your favorite baseball attire and test your knowledge of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs baseball. Cost is $15 per person with tables of eight to 10. You are welcome to bring your own snacks and beverages, but soda and water will be available for purchase. There will be prizes for the top two teams. A 50/50 and silent auction will round out the evening of fun. Round up your trivia buddies and call Joy at 618-409-7864 or Paula at 618-696-2915 to reserve a table. A fun night is promised. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Babysitting clinic set at KRC
The Highland Civic Woman’s Club is hosting a babysitting clinic for interested youth, ages 11 to 14, at the Korte Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 28. The course is free with an option to download the book or printing it personally. For more information or to reserve a spot, email Laura Wilken at lwilken@highlandil.gov.
Red Cross to have blood drive
The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Donating blood is a simple way for those who are short on time to make a life-changing difference. Among the local upcoming blood donation opportunities is April 16 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the VFW Post 5694 Hall, 1900 VFW Lane in Highland.
Clubs
Hospital auxiliary searching for former members
The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary in Highland will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in October, and is seeking out any and all past members. If you, or anyone you know, was an auxiliary member for St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, you are asked to call Sandy at 618-654-2417 or Delores at 618-654-2073 at your earliest convenience.
Historical Society to meet
The next quarterly meeting of the Highland Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11 at the the Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, south of Highland. This will be a joint meeting of the Historical Society, followed by a meeting for the Harvest Days Committee.
DAR to learn about state's Bicentennial
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, April 14 at the Latzer Library Auditorium in Highland. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The program will be about the “Illinois Bicentennial,” presented by Melanie Escott
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, April 16 in meeting room No. 2, at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Pick up tips from published authors. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at (618) 887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers.
Masons will “rock” to raise money for charity
The Highland Lodge 583 will host "Masons on their Rockers" starting on April 19 on the east porch of the John Wildi Masonic Temple, located at 721 9th St. in Highland. Starting at noon, the Masons pledge to climb into their rocking chairs and rock for a continuous 72 hours.
This year, funds raised will benefit the Children’s Dyslexia Center 92, the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry, and the historical lodge building itself.
The Masons will accept pledges for each hour rocked, as well as lump sum donations. The Masons will also accept box food donations for the food pantry.
Anyone with pledges, donations and questions regarding the event should contact Landolt at 618-550-2800 or dave@inspectorplusinc.com. Checks should be made payable to Highland Masonic Lodge and mailed to Landolt at 1846 Klaus Geiger Road, Highland, IL 62249.
Food
Senior Menu Faith
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 16: Meatloaf, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese sauce, bread, fruit crisp.
Tuesday, April 17: Salisbury steak, buttered egg noodles, steamed Brussels sprouts, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Wednesday, April 18: Herbed pork roast, baked sweet potato, peas, dinner roll, angel food cake with fruit.
Thursday, April 19: Crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, lettuce and tomato, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail.
Friday April, 20: Fried fish, vinegar dressing cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, bread, frosted peanut butter cake.
