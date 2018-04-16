Highland family to celebrate 2-year-old's birthday with walk to raise money, awareness for his disease

SHARE COPY LINK A family in Highland, Illinois host a 5K walk named Tucker's Trek to spread awareness and raise funds for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) research. The walk is on May 19 at Lindendale Park in southern Illinois near Belleville and St. Louis, MO. Megan Braa

