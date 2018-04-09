Highland News Leader

Highland area police briefs March 30-April 5

April 09, 2018 03:21 PM

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

HPD warrant arrests

Covanta M. Parker, 21, of Highland was arrested on March 31 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted bond and was released.

Moses B.Y. Israel, 20, of Bethalto was arrested by HDP on April 1 on a Bond County warrant for domestic battery. He was turned over to Bond County authorities.

Shawn P. Fitzpatrick, 32, of Highland was arrested by HPD on April 5 on a warrant from Glen Carbon police for retail theft. He posted bond and was released.

Man charged with forgery

Highland police charged Dillyn G. Riechmann, 27, of Highland on April 5 with forgery for allegedly giving a check to an employee of Chipper’s Bar, while allegedly knowing the check was altered in an attempt to defraud.

HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations

March 30

No tickets issued.

March 31

Robert W. Stevens, 45, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trina R. Dennison, 40, of Highland was charged with driving while having an expired license.

April 1

Madeline J. Field, 20, of Pocahontas was charged with disregarding a traffic control device.

Sylvia A. Trainer, 48, of Highland was charged with failure to yield when turning left.

Rob R. Poston, 30, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

April 2-5

No tickets issued.

