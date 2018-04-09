Highland area police briefs March 30-April 5

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Covanta M. Parker, 21, of Highland was arrested on March 31 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Moses B.Y. Israel, 20, of Bethalto was arrested by HDP on April 1 on a Bond County warrant for domestic battery. He was turned over to Bond County authorities.
▪ Shawn P. Fitzpatrick, 32, of Highland was arrested by HPD on April 5 on a warrant from Glen Carbon police for retail theft. He posted bond and was released.
Man charged with forgery
Highland police charged Dillyn G. Riechmann, 27, of Highland on April 5 with forgery for allegedly giving a check to an employee of Chipper’s Bar, while allegedly knowing the check was altered in an attempt to defraud.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
March 30
▪ No tickets issued.
March 31
▪ Robert W. Stevens, 45, of Highland was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Trina R. Dennison, 40, of Highland was charged with driving while having an expired license.
April 1
▪ Madeline J. Field, 20, of Pocahontas was charged with disregarding a traffic control device.
▪ Sylvia A. Trainer, 48, of Highland was charged with failure to yield when turning left.
▪ Rob R. Poston, 30, of Highland was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
April 2-5
▪ No tickets issued.
Comments