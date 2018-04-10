Two teens charged with home invasion in Highland

Police say two men entered the apartment of a Highland man on Easter Sunday and attacked him.
"He was beat up in his head, face, body," said Highland Police Detective Brian McClenahan.
Police allege that Darren A. Howard, 19, of Collinsville and Joary A. Axley, 19, of Troy entered the 20-year-old man's apartment in the 700 block of Main Street in Highland on the evening of April 1.
Howard and Axley allegedly let themselves in through an unlocked door, McClenahan said. They found the resident in the kitchen area, where they began to hit him over the course of several minutes, McClenahan said. No weapons were used, according to police.
Both Howard and Axley were charged with battery, home invasion and mob action.
The resident received minor injuries that did not require him to be taken to the hospital, according to McClenahan.
Police said the three men were acquaintances who had some sort of ongoing feud, but police did not give a more detailed motive.
"They didn't go there to steal anything. We checked up on that," McClenahan said.
Once Howard and Axley left the apartment, the resident called police, McClenahan said. That was around 5:53 p.m.
McClenahan said Highland Police contacted Troy Police, who took Howard and Axley into custody about 7 p.m.
The bail for both men was set at $150,000. As of Tuesday morning, both remained in custody at the Madison County Jail.
