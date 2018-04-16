Highland News Briefs: HMS raising money for teacher diagnosed with cancer

HMS raising funds for teacher diagnosed with cancer
Highland Middle School has adopted a new motto “Stronger Together” to help back one its teachers, Courtney Sellers, who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer.
“We are pulling Together to make her Stronger,” a recent email from the school said.
T-shirts are being sold to raise money for Sellers and her family, as there will be many expenses along the road. Shirts can be purchased on the website courtneysellers2018.itemorder.com/sale. The deadline to order the T-shirt is Friday, April 20
A GoFundMe campaign has also been established at gofundme.com/Courtney-Stronger-Together.
For those that prefer to give a monetary donation of cash or check, or a gift card, please drop them off/send them to Highland Middle School. Please make checks payable to Courtney Sellers. If you are mailing them, address them as follows: Highland Middle School, C/O Stronger Together, 400 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249.
If you have any questions, email Dawn Hubbard at dhubbard@highlandcusd5.org or Kateri Purtle at kpurtle@highlandcusd5.org.
United Way food drive to benefit HACSM
United Way of Greater St. Louis and several local companies and schools are partnering for the third annual Food for Families drive this week. Aimed at helping meet the growing need of local food pantries to keep their shelves stocked, the drive will culminate with a public donation event on Saturday, April 21.
There are more than 25 local schools competing in the drive this year, including Highland Middle and Highland High Schools. In Highland, donations will go the the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry.
Students are encouraged to bring in nonperishable canned goods throughout the week to contribute to their school’s total, which could win the school one of three cash prizes donated by local companies. Canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna, peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, oatmeal, canned soup, pancake mix and syrup, spaghetti noodles, canned meat and ramen noodles are some of the most requested items by the food pantries.
Prizes will be awarded to the schools that collect the most food by poundage per student. First place will receive $1,000, second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $250.
Additionally, monetary donations are being accepted and will also count toward the final amount donated per school. Monetary donations are also being accepted at HelpingPeople.org/FoodForFamilies.
Last year, the metro-east community donated more than 15,000 pounds of food to help local families.
For more information about United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division, visit HelpingPeople.org or contact United Way at (618) 877-6780.
Girls Scouts to collect hygiene products for food pantry
Highland area Girl Scout troops will be participating in "April Showers," a hygiene drive to benefit the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry on Saturday, April 21. Girl Scouts will be at the Highland Walmart from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., at both entrances, to accept donations. The wish list includes: shampoo, conditioner, body soap, hand soap, lotion, razors, feminine products, deodorant, shaving cream, toilet paper, mouthwash, toothpaste, etc. Any monetary donations will be used to purchase additional hygiene products.
Volunteers need for 'Reality Fair'
The spring “Reality Budget Fair” will be in the Kennel at Highland High School on Friday, April 27, and organizers are looking for volunteers to help throughout the day.
The event is a life skills simulation for students, during which each participant chooses a career that matches his/her interest and abilities. The student receives a monthly paycheck and experiences the financial obligations that adults deal with in everyday life.
Volunteers are asked to one-hour shifts, beginning at 7:40 a.m. and running through 2:35 p.m. Volunteers can sign up for one or more hour shifts or the whole day (7:25 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.). Volunteers helping through lunch will be provided lunch on Scott Credit Union, and there will be snacks and bottled water for volunteers throughout the day. Those interested in helping that day will need to arrive no later than 15 minutes before their shifts.
Organizers are happy to train newcomers right before their shift begins; it is really very simple to lead a table. Email contact Carol Wylie at Scott Credit Union at carol.wylie@scu.org or 618-381-7216 with any questions or if you would like to sign up.
Race to benefit inclusive playground
"Run Your Own Race" is a unique race that will allow the novice runner to the experienced runner the opportunity to achieve a personal goal of completing 1, 5, 10, or more laps of a 1.75-mile loop within the five hours. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the accessible playground at Rinderer Park in Highland.
The race will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 19 at the Korte Recreation Center. Cost is $35. The registration deadline in order to get a shirt is April 30. Call the KRC at 618-651-1386 to register.
Senior Menu Faith
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 23: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, peach pie.
Tuesday, April 24: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, luscious fruit, dessert.
Wednesday, April 25: Cheeseburger on bun, French fries, relish plate, ice cream.
Thursday, April 26: Polish sausage, homemade mashed potatoes, gravy, sauerkraut, angel food cake with fruit.
Friday, April 27: Butter crumb fish, baked potato, creamed corn, bread, banana pudding parfait.
