Around the Area: Rabies clinics to be held in St. Jacob and Marine

Missionary to speak at church near Troy
The Church of Christ, located near Troy, is hosting a series of lectures about the "Love of God," Sunday through Wednesday, April 22-25.
The speaker is a man who truly knows about the love of God. He has been preaching the gospel of Christ since 1970. Most of that time has been spent in mission work. He spent 10 years as a missionary in Taiwan. He is fluent in speaking Mandarin Chinese and can read and write Chinese. He prepares and translates materials into Chinese that are used around the world. He has produced more than 180 video lessons in Chinese and dozens of video lessons in English. He also helps in producing radio lessons for broadcast in China. Since 1985, he has made 46 mission trips and has traveled to 22 nations of the world. This series of lectures will be held
John Grubb will begin with a report of his mission work at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a lecture on Christian Love at 10:30 a.m. Sunday is being billed as “Friends’ Day,” so there will be a pot-luck dinner for all who attend following the morning sessions.
Grubb’s lectures will continue Sunday evening at 5 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. nightly. The subjects will be, respectively, “Love Is not Proud,” “We Must Speak the Truth in Love,” “Loving the Unlovable,” and “The Lord’s Love for the Church.” All are invited to attend.
The church is located in the southwest portion of Troy, off I-55/70 at exit 17, on the South Frontage Road, just west of RP Lumber. The address is 1400 Troy Road, Collinsville.
For more information, call 618-667-6708.
Rabies clinics to be held in St. Jacob and Marine
The Highland Animal Hospital is hosting its annual vaccination clinic from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 28 at the St. Jacob Fire House and from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Marine Village Park. Madison county residents will be required to pay the registration fee if your pet receives a rabies vaccine.
Madison County rabies registration fees are:
▪ one-year registration on a pet under 6 months or spayed/neutered, $10;
▪ one-year registration fee on a pet 7 months and older and not spayed/neutered, $30;
▪ three-year registration on a pet spayed/neutered, $25;
▪ three-year registration on a pet not spayed/neutered, $65.
Contact Highland Animal Hospital with concerns or questions at 618-654-4688.
Vaccination fees for dogs and cats are $11 for a one-year vaccine or $16 for a three-year, plus county registration cost for both.
Distemper/Parvo and Bordetella for dogs can also be purchased for $15 for each shot.
A distemper shot for cats is also $15 and a feline leukemia vaccine is $22.
HeartLands Conservancy to have annual dinner/awards
HeartLands Conservancy will hold its 2018 Annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards at the Main Street Brewing Co., 6435 West Main Street in Belleville, on Thursday, April 19. Registration and beer tasting from 4204 Main Street Brewing will begin at 5 p.m., and a dinner program and award presentation beginning at 6 p.m. Optional tours of Signal Hill outdoor classroom (directions available upon purchase of registration) will begin at 4:30 p.m.
The annual event, which this year has the theme “Kids in Nature: The Bridge to a Healthier Region,” will recap the successful conservation efforts of HeartLands Conservancy, specifically the Lots of Love program which converts vacant lots into vibrant natural areas in communities such as the Signal Hill outdoor classroom. HeartLands Conservancy will present Green Leaf Achievement awards to the City of Belleville, Eugene Meurer, and Blessed Sacrament School for their commitment and contributions to environmental stewardship.
This year's keynote speaker will be Kristy DeGuire, president of DG2 Design Landscape Architecture. DG2 Design specializes in park and greenway planning and places special emphasis on improving people’s lives through nature. DeGuire will address the benefits of therapeutic gardens and natural spaces that promote health and well-being.
Tickets cost $40 per person and $300 for a table of eight people. For further event details and registration, visit: heartlandsconservancy.org/annualdinner.php. Funds raised at this event will benefit future Lots of Love sites.
HeartLands Conservancy, a nonprofit serving Southwestern Illinois since 1989, is devoted to the preservation of land and water, building healthy and resilient communities, and engaging the region with nature.
2018 Tour de Stooges bicycle ride is May 5 in Lebanon
Hey, knuckleheads! Come out on Saturday, May 5, better known as Stooges de Mayo, for the 21st annual Tour de Stooges bicycle ride.
This bicycle ride matches beautiful roads, great food and lots of Three Stooges laughs on May 5 at McKendree University in Lebanon. Advance registration is open at tourdestooges.org.
Riders can choose from 9, 13, 27, 46, 63 and 100 mile routes that all start and end at McKendree University. Rest stops are stocked with lots of goodies, and at the end of the ride is a buffet meal in the university dining hall accompanied by Three Stooges film shorts.
Routes are clearly marked. There are volunteers on the courses and patrolling the courses to make sure your ride goes smoothly, even if your bike breaks or you get a flat.
Expect fresh cookies and snacks at the rest stops, as well as a chance for you and your friends to take selfies with the Stooges. There is also a photo contest for ride participants.
The Tour de Stooges is a charity event that supports Gateway East Trails, a 501(c)3 tax-deductible charity developing trails in the eastern part of St. Clair County. New this year, a portion of the proceeds go to other charity bicycle events, such as Pedal the Cause, Tour de Cure, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and other charities that riders from those charities can designate.
