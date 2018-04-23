Highland area police briefs: April 6-17

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Jamie M. Blaylock, 32, of Highland, was arrested April 6 on a warrant from Highland Police for failure to appear in court on charges of retail theft and driving with a suspended/revoked license.
▪ Joseph L. Daniels, 35, of Highland, was arrested April 9 on a warrant from Highland Police for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while having a suspended license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Tyler R.T. Barr, 36, of Greenville, was arrested April 15 on a warrant from Highland Police for failure to appear in court on a charge of harassment through electronic communication device.
Man faces meth charge
Highland police charged Kaleb M. Streeb, 24, of Highland, on April 16 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
April 6
▪ Gregory P. Lillibridge, 61, of Byron, Illinois, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Livingston, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
April 7-8
▪ No tickets issued.
April 9
▪ Dustin A. Young, 24, of St. Louis, was charged with not having a valid vehicle registration.
April 10-12
▪ No tickets issued.
April 13
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland, was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor.
April 14
▪ Severin T. Fischer, 28, of Pocahontas, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
April 15
▪ Rebekah L. Kunz, 22, of O'Fallon, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Rachele E. Walker, 28, of Pocahontas, and Jeremy T. Johnson, 36, of Pocahontas, were each charged with retail theft in the same incident for allegedly taking one tenderloin and three cans of flat black spray paint from Walmart.
April 16
▪ Amanda L. Reynolds, 37, of Greenville, and was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Jeremy T. Johnson, 36, of Pocahontas, was charged with retail theft.
April 17
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Alhambra, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Four juveniles from Highland — a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old boys — were all charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing eggs at houses and vehicles in Highland.
