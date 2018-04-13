God wants to hear you sing, even if others don't

After much convincing from her husband, Tammy finally agreed to call an old family friend to sing her, "Happy Birthday."
It was only after she finished singing, that the voice at the other end of the line informed her that it was the wrong number.
"Oh, I’m so sorry," she said, embarrassed.
"It's OK," the voice said. "You need all the practice you can get!"
Does God ever think you or I shouldn’t sing because we have horrible voices? I don’t think so. I would suggest God looks down on many of us and asks, “When are you really going start singing to me?”
God is not interested in whether you’re an opera singer or someone who can’t carry a tune in a bucket. God just wants to hear you sing to Him.
I recently attended a conference in which Pastor Matt Embry and the Highland Mosaic band did a tremendous job in leading the worship. Many of the songs they played I’d never heard.
But, even though I’d never heard the songs, I sung the words the best I could, because my heart’s desire was to worship God.
When was the last time you sung a new song to God? It’s in the Bible!
“Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth.” Psalm 96:1 (NIV84)
Sometimes, you and I can over time become so stuck in our ways, we only sing the songs or hymns we know, if we sing at all.
God desires our hearts. He wants us to sing a new song to Him!
Lets face it, we are going to be worshiping God for eternity some day with perfected voices. I’m sure God would be pleased if we got in some practice sessions here on earth!
Comments