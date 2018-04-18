These sisters are 61 and 71. They just marched through the desert to honor their father.

SHARE COPY LINK To honor their father and World War II veteran Deno Zucca, two sisters from Pocahontas in Southern Illinois, near Belleville, IL and St. Louis, MO, walked in the Memorial Bataan Death March at White Sands Missile Range in southern New Mexico. Megan Braa

