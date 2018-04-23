Around the Area: Grantfork, Alhambra set village yard sale dates

Troy
School to have e-Cycle drive
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is hosting its sixth annual E-Cycle Drive on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon on the school parking lot. This event is open to the public and the community is invited. This is a great way to dispose of items in an earth-friendly way.
Lutheran school to have trivia night
St. Paul’s Lutheran School will have its annual trivia night Friday, May 4 at the Collinsville VFW. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $150 per table (up to 10 persons per table). First-place prize is $250, and second place is $150. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, attendance prizes, and a game of heads or tails. Contact Kathy Brumm at 618-667-6681 or kbrumm@saintpaulstroy.org to reserve a table. All proceeds benefit St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School. Light snacks will be available, but feel free to bring additional snacks for your table. A cash bar will be available, so please, no outside beverages.
PTO to hold "Bubble Fun Run"
The second annual Troy Grade School PTO Bubble Fun Run will be at Silver Creek Elementary, 207 N Dewey St. in Troy, on Saturday, April 28. The 5K race will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 1-mile Kids' Fun Run. Post-race refreshments will be served. Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers, as well as first place for male and female in each age group. For more information, contact Affton Walden at 618-980-9006 or Megan Martin at 618-334-1535.
Grantfork
Yard sale dates, times set
The village of Grantfork will hold its annual yard sale Thursday, May 3 from 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Grantfork Elementary School news
Students had fun for Earth Day as they had a field trip to Carlyle Lake.
On April 25, there will be an assembly to discuss “Strangers.”
May 8 will be the Domino's Pizza fundraiser. A percentage of all food items sold from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Domino’s in Highland will go to the Center Schools PTO.
Students are busy taking end of the year testing and returning library books.
Highland sixth-graders will visit with the current fifth-graders to help with their orientation when they go to Highland Middle school next school year.
On May 16, students will be going on their field trip to the City Museum in St. Louis. Parents are invited to join in the fun, but must provide their own transportation and entry fees. All students must ride the bus.
Students are reminded to check the lost and found before school is out to see if they have anything in the bin.
St. Gertrude Church news
First Communion honorees are Ethan Henschen, Makayla Korsemeyer, Kase Reinacher and Nevin Straube.
Confirmation honorees are Cole Brown, Corrin Heilig, Olivia Kaiser, Brady Knackstedt, Bryce Knackstedt, Katrina Korsemeyer, MacKenzie Landmann and Nathaniel Straube.
St. Gertrude’s chicken dinner will be on June 3. Gift certificates are available by contacting Shirley Schwatz 675-2883.
Alhambra
Yard sale dates, times set
Alhambra will hold its annual yard sale on Thursday, May 3 from 3 to 8 p.m.; Friday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. Salem Church will be taking part in the yard sale and will also be selling hamburgers and hot dogs.
Alhambra Primary news
Students will be doing some end-of-the-year testing, as well as enjoying some fun field trips.
A kindergarten visitation will be May 4. This is for the next class coming in. The current kindergarten class will have a day off school on that date.
May 7-11 is Teachers Appreciation Week.
May 11 at 9:30 a.m., there will be a mini marathon at the Alhambra Township Park. School will dismiss at 11:50 a.m. on this date.
The final day of school for this term will be Thursday, May 17, with an early dismissal.
Hitz Home to have Mazzio's Pizza night
Mazzio's Pizza, 2683 Norhtown Way in Highland, will give a percentage of its sales from 5 to 9 on Monday, April 30 to Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.
Hamel
Donations of children’s books needed
Hamel Bread of life Food Pantry is needing donations of new or gently used books that are appropriate for pre-school through sixth grade. These books will be used for the Wednesday reading program this summer.
St. Jacob
Open house, ribbon-cutting set for new village hall
Mayor Richard Schiefer and St. Jacob Village Board members are inviting the public to an open house of the new village hall on Wednesday, April 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be available. The new village hall is located at 213 N. Douglas St.
Comments