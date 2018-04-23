Highland News Briefs: Hospital, police plan 'Bike Rodeo' for kids

Golf tournament to benefit Legion baseball
The tournament will be Sunday, May 6 at Highland Country Club, 13403 Country Club Lane, Highland.
The four-person scramble will have a shotgun start at noon. Check-in is at 10:30 a.m., and lunch is at 11 a.m. Entry fee is $400 per team ($100 per golfer) and includes green fees, cart, lunch, beer during lunch, and soda and water during the tournament. A cash bar will also be available. There will also be prizes for longest drive (men and women) and closest to the pin, as well as first and second place.
American Legion baseball has been a tradition in Highland since 1965. In 1973, the boys won their first American Legion State title. They have gone on to have a winning record ever since. Come out and join the team for a day of golf in the annual ScramBALL to benefit the Highland American Legion baseball program.
This is the third year in a row that the Highland American Legion baseball program will consist of three teams, one senior and two junior squads.
To register, contact Mike Spies at 618-444-3483.
Garden Club to meet
The Highland Garden Club will meet Thursday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Korte Recreation Center. A representative of the St. Louis Water Garden Society will present the program, "Water Gardens (Without the Ponds)." Guests are welcome.
Vendors can now register for PB&J
Registration is available online for those interested in participating in the Highland Chamber of Commerce Peanut Butter & Jam Festivals this summer.
The Peanut Butter and Jam Festivals kick off in May and continue every Friday until near the start of school, with two exceptions when other festivals are occurring. The PB&J festivals, co-hosted by the Highland Chamber of Commerce and city of Highland, run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the downtown Square. There is free entertainment, popcorn, and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Or, you can purchase one of your favorites from the various vendors. It’s a great way to spend a lunch hour.
The first PB&J on the Square will be May 25. Other dates will be June 1, June 15, June 22, June 29, July 6, July 13, July 21, and Aug. 3.
Vendors may sign up by going to the chamber website, highlandillinois.com, and by going to the calendar tab. There will be a map that will dictate where stand placement can be this. Assigned spots will be given to those that pre-register for the events.
Paint the Town Purple Days will be on June 1 and June 29. All Relay for Life teams need to register by May 25 for a discount.
For more information, call the chamber office at 618-654-3721.
Kids can get a free helmet at annual 'Bike Rodeo'
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital and the Highland Police Department will again sponsor a "Bike Rodeo." This one-day event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 5 in the parking lot at Highland High School, 12760 Troxler Ave. (The rain date will be May 12.)
There will be free helmets (limited number) helmet fittings, bike inspections and light maintenance, refreshments, drawings and giveaways. Kids can also register to win a free bike. Fire and EMS trucks will also be on site, as well as the Highland-Pierron Fire Department fire prevention trailer.
To participate in the rodeo portion of the event, kids must bring their own bike. The last check-in time is at 11:30 a.m.
Senior Menu Faith
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, April 30: Country fried steak, country gravy, cheesy hash brown casserole, green beans, bread, blushing pears.
Tuesday, May 1: Corned beef, buttered cabbage, new potatoes, dinner roll, pumpkin pan pie.
Wednesday, May 2: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, sherbet.
Thursday, May 3: Chicken and dumplings, peas and carrots, dinner roll, creamy custard pie.
Friday, May 4: Fried fish fillet on bun, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, luscious fruit dessert.
