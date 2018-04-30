Highland area police briefs: April 18-22

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Bond County man faces charges in overdose death
A Bond County man is facing felony charges in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 25-year-old Greenville woman.
Jesse Woolford, 28, of Greenville, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a class X felony, in the death of Tishelle Riggins.
Riggins died of a fentanyl overdose Saturday, the Bond County state's attorney said.
The charges allege that Woolford "knowingly delivered fentanyl to Tishelle Riggins, who died as a result of the inhalation of a portion of that fentanyl into her body."
Fentanyl is an opioid that can be injected, snorted, smoked, taken in pill form or used as a patch, the DEA says. It induces euphoria and respiratory depression, among other effects, and overdose may lead to coma and respiratory failure leading to death.
Woolford was being held Wednesday at the Bond County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Donnell-Wiegant Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of funeral arrangements.
ISP urges early FOID renewal as June 1 expiration approaches
As the first wave of the 10-year Firearm Owners Identification cards come due for renewal, Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz is urging FOID card holders to apply early to remain active.
“We expect tens of thousands of renewal applications to come in over the next few months,” Schmitz said. “We recommend gun owners get their renewal applications in at least one to two months in advance so we have adequate time to process them and get a new card out before expiration.”
More than 50,000 FOID cards are due for renewal between June 1 and Aug. 1.
The General Assembly amended the state’s law that requires gun owners to carry a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card in 2008, allowing the cards to be valid for 10 years.
The Illinois State Police oversees the FOID card system and issues the cards. ISP has already sent renewal notices to people whose cards will expire June 1.
Applicants can visit ISP’s Firearm Services Bureau website at ispfsb.com to renew online. Anyone who needs assistance with FOID card renewal, and those who prefer paper applications, can call 217-782-7980 and select menu option 0.
Applicants should make sure the name and address on FOID applications match the records on file for them at the Secretary of State’s Office, otherwise the renewal process will be delayed.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Tomesha L. Whitehorn, 29, of Godfrey was arrested by HPD on April 20 on a Madison County warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge. Highland Police additionally charged her with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. She posted bond and was released.
▪ Dillyn G. Riechmann, 27, of Highland was arrested on April 21 on HPD warrants charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of criminal damage to property and offenses related to motor vehicles. He was transported to the Madison County Jail.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
April 18
▪ No tickets issued.
April 19
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with unlawful possession of tobacco by a minor.
April 20
▪ No tickets issued.
April 21
▪ Christopher L. Bell, 19, of Margate, Florida and Devin L. Johnson, 19, of Jacksonville, Ill., were both charged with retail theft in the same incident for allegedly taking 11 video games concealed in a personal drawstring bag from Walmart.
▪ Erica A. Brueggeman, 31, of Alhambra was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
April 22
▪ Courtnee A. Victorino, 22, of New Baden was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Daniel R. Culkin, 19, of Edwardsville was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Bradley C. Jackson, 26, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Steven A. Teipe, 48, of Highland was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
