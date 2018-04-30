Around the Area: Slip-N-Slide kickball tournament planned in Alhambra

Grantfork
St. Gertrude Church news
Catholic Holy Family society will sponsor St. Gertrude's Mass and breakfast to honor the parish’s high school and college graduates. Those wishing to participate in the recognition honor will be required to attend Mass that morning. Contact Wendy Essenpreis at 675-3304 by May 6 if planning to attend.
Catholic Times would like to include the names of the current high school and college graduates in their next issue. It will also be included in the parish bulletin. If you would like your student graduate included, call the office and tell them the students name and from what town they will be graduating.
The Catholic Holy Families will be having a country store at the annual chicken dinner on June 3. Donations of baked good, food items, crafts, homemade jellies and canned goods are needed. Contact Mary Rutz at 675-3420, Judy Gruner at 675- 3578, or Emily Schwartz at 675 -3386.
UCC News
United for Others will have a bake sale on Communion Sunday, May 6. Members are asked to bring baked items already priced for sale.
Alhambra
School News
Last day of school will be May 17 with early dismissal at 11:50 a.m. There will be morning latchkey, but no after school latchkey. The itinerary for the day will be as follows:
▪ 9 to 9:30 a.m., awards and end of year DVD;
▪ 9:30 to 9:45, recess;
▪ 9:45 to 10 a.m., classroom;
▪ 10 to 11:30 a.m., character carnival; and
▪ 11:50 a.m., dismissal.
▪ Friday, May 4 will be kindergarten visitation and pre-K conferences.
Mrs. Seiler will be tutoring children who need help with reading this summer at Alhambra Primary. She may be contacted by email at cseiler@highlandcusd5.org
Used school supplies, pencils, notebooks, crayons magic markers etc. that would normally be thrown away may be placed in a box in the hall way to be donated to the Nicaragua Christian Education Foundation. People from the NiCE will pick up the supplies on the last day of school.
Domino's Pizza night will be May 8. Go out for pizza at Domino’s in Highland. You don't have to cook or clean the kitchen, and a percentage of sales helps the Center Schools PTO.
Slip-N-Slide kickball tournament
The Alhambra Jaycees will be hosting a Slip-N-slide kickball tournament, put on by Tyler Verson and Sam Ahlmeyer, on Saturday, June 2 at noon at Alhambra Township Park ball diamonds. There will be food and beer at the concession stand during the event. Teams will consist of eight players, and each team will pay $50 entry fee.
Edwardsville
Madison County HCE to tour Carlinville
Madison County Home and Community Education is sponsoring a county tour to historic Carlinville on Thursday, May 17.
The group will leave from the Farm Bureau parking lot, 900 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville, promptly at 8 a.m. The first stop will be at the Macoupin County Courthouse, which is one of the biggest in Illinois. The group will have a guide explain and highlight some of the interesting sites of Carlinville. The tour will include some of the Standard Oil Sears home built in the early 1900s, which includes touring one home. There will also be a two-hour lunch period for lunch for those attending to eat on their own and do some shopping on the Carlinville square. In the afternoon, the group will tour the Anderson Mansion.
The cost of the tour is $35 (check to MCAHCE), which includes bus and tour fees. If you are interested to take this tour, call Gloria at 618-488-7254 before May 10.
Comments