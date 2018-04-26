Highland teen officially becomes an Eagle Scout

Nicholas A. Dugan, the son of Brian and Barb Dugan of Highland, became an Eagle Scout during a Court of Honor ceremony March 8 in Troy. His project was to install flagpoles and landscape both the east and west welcome signs in St. Jacob.
Nicholas' brother Alexander is also an Eagle Scout. Alexander earned the honor on July 12, 2012, after building a 19-foot bridge at the Mill Pond in St. Jacob.
Both Scouts chose St. Jacob because that is where their great-grandmother, Carol Mae Hoffman-Ritter, grew up.
