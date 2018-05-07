Around the Area: Community yard sales, recycling events are this weekend in Troy

Marine
Library plans book sale
A book sale will be held at Marine Library, located at 202 E. Silver St. Marine, on Friday, May 18 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for one day only. Cost is 25 cents per book, or fill a plastic bag for $2. Money raised from book sale is used to defer operating expenses.
Historical Society to plan for veterans memorial
The Marine Historical Society will hold their next meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 14 at the Marine Township Senior Citizen Center. Members will be making plans for the dedication of the veterans memorial in Marine. Visitors are always welcome.
At the society's last meeting, Shirley Daiber spoke on how she started to research information on all the veterans names she had gathered to write her book entitled, “Remembering Marine Area Veterans.” She searched the internet, newspapers, and even the cemetery. The book is very interesting as you will even find out how the American Legion got its name Becker-Reding Post. There are a few books left and they sell for $15.
Troy
Community yard sales, recycling events are this weekend
The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/ Marine Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a city-wide garage sale on May 11 and May 12 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
On May 11, it will be throughout the city of Troy, and on May 12, it will be at Troy United Methodist Church as well as throughout Troy. Garage sale space is available at Troy United Methodist Church for $20 for non-residents or residents who do not wish to have a sale at their home. All proceeds will go to Troy United Methodist Church programs.
In addition to the garage sale, there will be a recycling event. CJD E-Cycling will be responsible for recycling electronics. Highland Recycling & Shredding will be assisting with paper shredding. The Troy Police Department will be assisting with collecting old prescriptions. All recycling will be from 9 a.m. to noon. at Troy United Methodist Church.
Troy residents can schedule a curb side pick-up for large items with Republic Services, Monday through Friday.
An interactive map will be available at troycoc.com/map for all garage sale shoppers. The map will list locations and what types of items they have. To register for the event and for more information, visit troycoc.com or call 618-667-8769.
Family Movie Night Friday to feature Disney Pixar’s "Coco"
The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/ Marine Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Troy Family Summer of Fun Movie Nights this summer. The event will kick off with Disney Pixar’s "Coco" at Tri-Township Park, located at 410 Wickliffe St. in Troy, on Friday, May 11.
The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Entertainment starts at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk. Big Papa G Entertainment and Copious Technologies will provide fun music and will be showing the movie. Face paintings and caricature drawings will be available for everyone. Pictures can be taken with superhero characters. Business vendors will be in attendance giving away promotional items and providing fun games for kids. The night will be fiesta-themed and feature a piñata contest.
Pathway Church will be cooking free hot dogs and hamburgers. Popcorn, water and more will also be free.
This event is possible through Troy Tourism Funding. Leave your wallets at home. The event is free.
For more information, visit troycoc.com or call 618-667-8769.
Trenton
'Yoga for Kids' classes to be held at the KC Center
The Office of Continuing/Community Education at Kaskaskia College has announced that a "Yoga for Kids" class will be held at the Trenton Education Center, located at 520 East Broadway in Trenton.
Through music and movement, students will be introduced to the science of Yoga. Students will learn yoga poses that will stretch and strengthen them. Mindfulness, relaxation, and breathing techniques will be taught in a playful/crafty way and they will have fun in a non-competitive environment.
There will be two sections of this course offered on Tuesdays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26.
The first session is for students in kindergarten through third grades and will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. The registration number is CKICK 5288 TR01D.
A second session will be held for students in grades 4-6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The registration number for this session is CKICK 5288 TR02D.
The cost to attend each session is $20. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Students are asked to bring a yoga mat to class.
For additional information or to register, call the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475 or Kaskaskia College Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. For more information, or a full list of class offerings, email kick@kaskaskia.edu or call 618-545-3255.
Grantfork
Grantfork Elementary News
Grantfork students have been doing their own version of a marathon. In order to achieve the marathon status, the student had to walk a total of 20 times on a set course, from March 6 to May 4. A total of 42 students achieved their goal and will be rewarded with a trip to Alhambra to cheer on the Alhambra students in their mini-marathon.
Alhambra
HCE receives awards at county meeting
Alhambra-Leef HCE received the Florence Johnson Travel Gavel Award for gaining the most members and the Blue Ribbon Award for meeting all the county requirements including new members. In addition, Emily McDowell and Eleanor Gregory were recognized as five-year members, Lynn Grotefendt as a 10-year member, Becky Froman as a 25-year member, JoAnn Demkey as a 45-year member and Alice Stille as a 65-year member.
The club’s next meeting is June 18 at 7 p.m. at the Township Community Center. Guests are always welcomed.
Large trash pick-up is today
Large trash pick-up will be on Wednesday, May 9 for residents of Alhambra. This will be a curb side pick-up, but those who prefer not to have items sitting in front of their house, there will be a dumpster on the Jaycee parking lot at 109 E. Main St. No yard waste, building supplies, batteries, or electronics will be accepted.
Water quality report available
Alhambra's annual water quality report is now available online at ilrwa.org/CCR/Alhambra.pdf. To speak with someone about this report, or to have a hard copy mailed to you, call the Village hall at 618-488-3505
Organizations ready for annual homecoming
Alhambra’s annual homecoming will be held at the Alhambra Township Park from Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2. This year’s festival marks the 23rd homecoming since being resurrected by the Alhambra Firemen-Legion Park Association, Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department and the Alhambra Jaycees in 1996.
The theme for the parade this year is “Dancing Through the Decades.” Floats are needed for the parade. Interested people may contact Patty Take at 618-488-7020. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday night and 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
Salem UCC to honor graduates
Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra is asking area graduates to contact the church office if they would like to participate in an reception, in their honor, that will be held Sunday, June 3 during 9 a.m. worship service and followed by a reception in the parish hall. Graduates from high school, college, trade school and graduate school will be honored. Call the church office at 618-488-3215 to add your name and the name of the school you will graduate from to the program.
Breese
Fishing derby for people with disabilities, their families set
The fourth annual Matthew Deien Memorial Fishing Derby and Bingo Day for people with disabilities and their families will be held on Sunday, May 20. All ages are welcome. The outing is sponsored by Deien Chevrolet and Bernard Wempe.
This event will be held at the Breese Jaycee Park on Germantown Road in Breese from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 3:15, and drinks will be served throughout the afternoon. Fishing poles and bait will be furnished. Volunteers will be available to help anyone who needs assistance.
Please RSVP before May 12. Reservations can be called in to Tim or Linda at 618-224-9200, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., or email LindaR@DeienChevrolet.com.
Comments