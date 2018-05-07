Highland News Briefs: Hospital to have electronics recycling day

Hospital to host electronics recycling event
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will be sponsoring an electronics recycling event Saturday, May 19 in the hospital parking lot. Local residents will be able to recycle old electronics equipment from 9 a.m. to noon. The drop-off location will be located in the far northwest corner of the main hospital parking lot on the campus St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Electronic items that will be accepted for recycling include:
▪ Computers, flat-screen monitors, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.);
▪ Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers;
▪ Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, etc.;
▪ Flat-screen TVs (all sizes);
▪ Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment);
▪ Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment;
▪ VCRs, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite);
▪ Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.;
▪ Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players;
▪ Non-ferrous metals;
▪ Metal office furniture (desks/file cabinets, etc.);
▪ Air-conditioners, refrigerators, and humidifiers;
▪ Old motors, non-PCB-type transformers and other electrical equipment;
▪ Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items; and
▪ CRT, projection,plasma, and console TVs.
Items limited to one unit per household include: CRT (tube) monitor or CRT (tube) television (glass screen or tube must not be broken) and microwaves. There will be a fee of $5 to $10 for CRT monitors without a tower.
Among the items that will not be accepted during this electronics recycling event are DVDs, VHS cassettes, CDs, cassette tapes, alkaline batteries, broken batteries, smoke detectors, glass lighting, and any item containing mercury, and large appliances (dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, dehumidifiers and refrigerators).
More information regarding this electronics recycling event can be obtained by calling 618-651-2589.
Lions Club Biathlon set for Memorial Day weekend
The 39th Earl Steiner Memorial Highland Biathlon will take place on Saturday, May 26 at Lindendale Park.
The main event of the day is the biathlon, which consists of a 5-mile run followed by a 20-mile bike ride. You can participate in this event as an individual or as a two-person team, with one person running and the other biking. There is also a 5-mile run and a 2K fun run/walk.
Packet pick-up is 6:30 a.m. the day of the event. Races begin at 8 a.m. The 2K fun run/walk begins at 8:10 am.
Registration will be available race morning. Registration cost is $45 for the individual biathlon ($50 on race day), $70 for the two-person team biathlon ($75 race day), $35 for the 5-mile run ($40 race day), and $25 for the 2K fun run/walk run ($30 race day).
For more information or to register, go online at highlandbiathlon.org.
Garden Club to have plant sale
The Highland Garden Club will be having a plant sale at Glik Park on Saturday, May 12 from 8 a.m. until noon. There will be no early sales. A large number and variety of plants will be available for sale. Funds from this sale help the Garden Club continue its many projects at the Gardens at Glik Park and Lila’s Garden.
Letter carriers plan annual food drive
Letter carriers across the country, including in Highland, are gearing up for the 26th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 12, when they will collect nonperishable food donations from customers to be taken directly to local food pantries.
Last year, the letter carriers collected more than 75 million pounds of food nationally, feeding an estimated 64 million people. Over 3,000 pounds was received by the letter carriers from the Highland Post Office last year, with another 360 pounds collected by the Alhambra Post Office.
Local donations benefit the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry food pantry.
To participate, leave a nonperishable food donation in a bag by the mailbox Saturday, May 12, and the letter carrier or another volunteer will ensure that donation gets to the appropriate pantry.
The HACSM food pantry is located at 900 Chestnut St. in Highland and is open every Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
DAR program will be about Native Americans
The Silver Creek Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, May 12 in the Latzer Library Auditorium. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Taylor Sheeley will present the program “Native Americans, from Pre-history to the Present.” For more information about the Silver Creek Chapter, call Lola at 618-667-8660.
Senior Menu
Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, May 14: Ham and beans, fried potatoes, green beans, yellow cake with frosting.
Tuesday, May 15: Taco salad, Spanish rice, fresh fruit cup.
Wednesday, May 16: Chicken and dumplings, broccoli, fruit crumble.
Thursday, May 17: Swiss sauerkraut casserole, buttered peas, cream cheese brownie.
Friday, May 18: Spaghetti with meat sauce, marinated cucumbers and onions, garlic bread, lemon ice box pie.
