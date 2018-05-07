Highland area police briefs: April 23-May 1

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Woman charged with threatening husband with ax
A Highland woman is facing two misdemeanor charges after police say she threatened her husband with an ax.
Highland police charged Beverly J. Huelsman, 46, of Highland, with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.
According to Highland Police officer Shawn Bland, a neighbor called police around 3:21 p.m. April 29 to report a dispute between the couple happening outside their home in the 1500 block of Ash Street.
"We got there, and she still had the ax in her hand, and he was in his vehicle," Bland said.
Bland said the argument was over "personal, family matters." During the course of the argument, Huelsman had picked up the ax, which she told police had been lying in the yard, Bland said. That's when her 64-year-old husband retreated to the vehicle.
"He thought she was going to hit him with it," Bland said.
Huelsman dropped the ax when ordered to do so by police and was taken into custody, Bland said.
Huelsman is now free on $200 bond.
Man faces heroin charge
Highland police charged Gage R. Sarbacker, 24, of Highland, on April 30 with possession of less than 15 grams of heroin.
HPD warrant arrest
Kyle R. Littlefield, 24, of Alhambra, was arrested by HPD on April 27 on a warrant from St. Clair County for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense charge.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
April 23
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Alhambra, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
April 24
▪ Amee J. Walker, 38, of Gillespie, was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license and speeding.
April 25
▪ Noah E. Karpan, 19, of Mascoutah, was charged with improper lane usage.
▪ A juvenile, 14, of Highland, was charged with possession of tobacco by a minor.
April 26
▪ Jessica M. Dillow, 31, of Highland, was charged with improper lane usage.
April 28
▪ Jose E. Gutierrez DeLuna, 38, of East St. Louis, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol.
April 29
▪ Charles J. Hester III, 23,of Highland, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and having an expired vehicle registration.
May 1
▪ Rebecca L. Addison, 31, of Trenton, was charged with speeding.
