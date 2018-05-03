Winners named in Little Mr. & Miss Highland contest

Voegele Photography Studio has named the winners of its 2018 Little Mr. and Miss Highland Contest.
Little Miss Highland is Emery Manville. Her parents are Tim and Ashley Manville of St. Jacob.
Little Mr. Highland is Hunter Bolk. His parents are Liz and Justin Bolk of Alhambra.
The contest is children ages 2-6 from Highland and the surrounding area. After paying an entry fee, each contestant sat for a 20-minute portrait session. Parents chose the shots from the session to enter in the contest. The public then voted on the pictures to determine the winners. Voting was done on Facebook and at TheBANK of Edwardsville's Highland branch. There were 27 contestants this year.
The winners will ride in the Schweizerfest parade. Schweizerfest, Highland's annual homecoming sponsored by the Jaycees, is June 8-10. There will be parades on June 9 and 10 at 5 p.m. both nights.
