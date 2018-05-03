Highland students earn accolades at McKendree Honors Convocation

Outstanding McKendree University students were introduced at the Honors Convocation during the fifth annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 26.
David Junge, a senior biology pre-professional major from St. Jacob, was recognized for excellence in the study of biology by the Division of Science and Mathematics.
Jessica Lirios, a senior psychology major from Greenville, was recognized for excellence in the study of psychology by the Division of Social Sciences.
Austin Niggli, a senior economics and finance major from Highland, was recognized for excellence in the study of economics and finance by the School of Business.
Erin Korte-Lamparter, a senior human resource management major from Highland, was recognized for excellence in the study of human resource management by the School of Business, Online Programs.
Mackenzie Munie, a senior art education major from Highland, was recognized for participation in the Honors Program.
Honorees were selected by full-time faculty members based on four major components of the university's mission: responsible citizenship, engagement, academic excellence and lifelong learning.
Honor Societies
Several honor societies at McKendree also held induction ceremonies at Bothwell Chapel on campus during the university's fifth annual Academic Excellence Celebration, with many local students earning recognition and/or admission.
Tau Sigma
Tau Sigma National Honor Society for Transfer Students has established a new chapter at McKendree University and welcomed its first members on April 26, including:
▪ Tenor Barker, a senior biology pre-professional major from Highland;
▪ Rachel Bilau, a sophomore sociology-social work major from Marine; and
▪ Alexis Voyles, a senior elementary education major from Aviston.
Tau Sigma recognizes and promotes academic excellence and involvement of transfer students and provides opportunities to earn scholarships, attend leadership conferences, take leadership positions at the university, and serve others.
Pi Mu Epsilon
Zachary Chapman, a junior mathematics major from Highland, was inducted into the new Illinois Xi Chapter 398 of Pi Mu Epsilon National Mathematics Honor Society at McKendree.
Founded in 1924 at Syracuse University, PME has more than 300 chapters at colleges and universities throughout the U.S. Its purpose is to promote scholarly activities in mathematics among students in academic institutions.
Phi Kappa Phi
Chapter 292 of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, welcomed 70 new members, including:
▪ Heather Hartmann, a post-baccalaureate student educational administration and leadership major from St. Jacob;
▪ Megan Holtmann, a post-master's degree student ethical leadership major from Aviston;
▪ Erin Korte-Lamparter, a senior human resource management major from Highland; and
▪ Mackenzie Munie, a senior art education major from Highland.
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, with only the top percentage of students eligible for membership.
Pi Gamma Mu
Jennifer Blumberg, a senior at McKendree University, was inducted into Pi Gamma Mu international honor society in social sciences. Blumberg, of Marine, is pursuing a degree in history-SEC.
Pi Gamma Mu recognizes good scholarship and promotes excellence through enriching service projects, publications, a scholarship program and guest lecture grants to its chapters.
Kappa Delta Pi
Alexis Voyles, of Aviston, was initiated into McKendree University's Chi Mu chapter of Kappa Delta Pi international honor society in education. Voyles is a senior pursuing a bachelor of science in elementary education.
Founded in 1911, Kappa Delta Pi inducts individuals who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity of service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and allied professions. It is the largest honor society in education, representing over 600 chapters and more than 60,000 active members. McKendree's Chi Mu chapter celebrates its 22nd anniversary this year.
