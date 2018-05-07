Troy Girl Scout earns Governor's Volunteer Service Award

Kaitlyn Barnett of Troy has been named as a Governor’s Volunteer Service Awardee for her service to Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois.
The bipartisan Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service presents the Governor's Volunteer Service Awards. These awards recognize inindividual volunteers through a statewide award program to highlight the importance of volunteerism and community service in the state of Illinois.
Barnett, 17, attends Triad High School and participates in the Running Start Program at Southwestern Illinois College, where she will graduate with an associate’s degree in arts and science.
Kaitlyn earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by completing a project called “Camp for Everyone.” With the help of local companies, Kaitlyn was able to make Girl Scout Camp Torqua accessible. In order to make the camp accessible, she installed a concrete ramp to the fire pit, a concrete sidewalk leading to the bath house, and an accessible rock trail.
She has continues to volunteer in local service unit events and serves as a member of the Girl Scout Board.
Kaitlyn is also a board member of Triad’s Science Club, Secretary for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and President of Holy Cross Lutheran’s Youth Group.
“Through the Girl Scout program, I have been given the opportunity to service Girl Scouts and my community. This has led me to earn this award," she said. "These Girl Scout programs have consisted of community Take Action projects, journey Take Action projects, Service to Girl Scouting bar, Community Service Bar and the GSSI Trifecta Award.”
Kaitlyn has earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award, Girl Scout Silver Award, and Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts of the USA, earned by Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts. Only 5.4 percent of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award.
